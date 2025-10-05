Blocked account

MY account at a bank branch located in Islamabad was blocked recently right after my monthly salary had been credited. I called the customer service helpline to know the reason, and was told that my CNIC had expired, as per the official record, and therefore, the bank had blocked my mobile app and debit card. The reason was quite logical, but it was not factual. I informed the official that my CNIC would expire in 2030, and the bank could verify it from the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra). But this explanation appeared too logical for the bank representative to consider. He simply kept insisting that I visit the branch physically and get my record updated. He did not even register a complaint, and insisted that it was a matter of standard procedure.

The banks should understand that their customers have to pay certain liabilities — rent, school fee, utilities, grocery and such other things — at the start of each month. Blocking the account without notice raises questions on their credibility and reputation.

The authorities concerned should inform the customers at least a month or a week in advance before taking such extreme measures. If the banks can call the customers to offer services, like personal loan, car financing etc., why can they not alert them for updating their records?

Muneer Ahmed

Islamabad

Published in Dawn, October 5th, 2025