THE fee tracking cell of Karachi University has probably been designed to irritate and humiliate students rather than facilitate them. I had to visit the cell multiple times to request an updated fee voucher because the relevant website, introduced last year, did not provide it.

Every time I visited, I was asked to come ‘the next week’. But when I insisted that the last date of fee payment was approaching, and I would have to pay a late fee unnecessarily afterwards, the clerk available on the desk simply smiled and told me that I was merely wasting my time arguing with him.

There was a helpless female student there, trying to convince another official that she had been paying the semester fee regularly, but all she was being told repeatedly was that, according to the university’s records, she had never paid the fee after the first semester. The simple fact that the girl had in possession all the original paid and stamped vouchers was not found convincing by the official. As is the routine practice, she was merely asked to ‘wait for a few days’.

Why do students have to constantly haggle with rude, insensitive staff members who are running a corrupt and inefficient system at one of the leading public-sector universities of the country?

Abdullah Ali

Karachi

Published in Dawn, October 5th, 2025