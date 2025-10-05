E-Paper | October 05, 2025

FAILED ADVENTURE

From the Newspaper Published October 5, 2025 Updated October 5, 2025 08:31am

FAILED ADVENTURE: This is with reference to the report ‘Shanghai Electric Power terminates purchase of stake in KE’ (Sep 10), according to which, the Chinese company withdrew its bid to acquire a 66.4 per cent stake of K-Electric (KE) due to changes in Pakistan’s business environment. KE’s affairs are so acrimonious that no one wants to have anything to do with this white elephant. Privatising this power sector utility was a brainless adventure which made people suffer.

A. Ghaffar Gheewala
Karachi

PROCESS ON HOLD: Last year, the Employees’ Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI) had advertised different posts. The written examination and subsequent interviews were expedient, but it has been a year since the written exam and eight months since the interviews, and there is no further movement in the process. Those who appeared in the interviews are still awaiting their results anxiously because when such results are delayed, they are often tampered with.

Name withheld on request
Quetta

TRAFFIC CONGESTION: The Uni-versity Road and Munawar Chowrangi in Karachi are both under construction for a long time. Resultantly, alternative routes have also seen a rise in traffic. The Pehlwan Goth road, which leads to airport, is all broken. Traffic congestion has made the life of commuters miserable. The city administration needs to revise its priorities.

Sumbul Jabbar
Karachi

False CLAIM: President Donald Trump owes apology as it is just beyond comprehension that the United States was unaware of Israel’s brazen attack on Doha. Qatar has invested billions of dollars in the US economy, hosted one of its biggest outpost, and housed the Hamas office in Doha with US consensus. What Qatar got in response should be a wake-up call for Muslim states, particularly the Arab world, as friendly ties with the US have never served them well. The Muslim world needs to acknowledge this reality.

Sheikh Taimur Nawaz
Islamabad

Published in Dawn, October 5th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Fragile pause
Updated 05 Oct, 2025

Fragile pause

Unless Palestinians are granted the means to build a viable state, violence will recur.
Pension bill
05 Oct, 2025

Pension bill

BY slashing its contribution to its employees’ pension benefits to 12pc of their pensionable pay from the 20pc it had initially
Reserved seats debacle
05 Oct, 2025

Reserved seats debacle

THE shadow cast by the Commonwealth Observer Group’s final report on the last general election has loomed large...
Exports crisis
04 Oct, 2025

Exports crisis

PAKISTAN’S textile exports are no longer flailing; they are collapsing in plain sight. The inevitable fallout of...
AJK disorder
Updated 04 Oct, 2025

AJK disorder

Both the state and AJK protesters need to find constructive ways to address contentious issues.
State of injustice
04 Oct, 2025

State of injustice

THE state has faltered on its promise of ensuring justice for the victims of the Jaranwala incident of 2023, when...