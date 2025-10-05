FAILED ADVENTURE: This is with reference to the report ‘Shanghai Electric Power terminates purchase of stake in KE’ (Sep 10), according to which, the Chinese company withdrew its bid to acquire a 66.4 per cent stake of K-Electric (KE) due to changes in Pakistan’s business environment. KE’s affairs are so acrimonious that no one wants to have anything to do with this white elephant. Privatising this power sector utility was a brainless adventure which made people suffer.

A. Ghaffar Gheewala

Karachi

PROCESS ON HOLD: Last year, the Employees’ Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI) had advertised different posts. The written examination and subsequent interviews were expedient, but it has been a year since the written exam and eight months since the interviews, and there is no further movement in the process. Those who appeared in the interviews are still awaiting their results anxiously because when such results are delayed, they are often tampered with.

Name withheld on request

Quetta

TRAFFIC CONGESTION: The Uni-versity Road and Munawar Chowrangi in Karachi are both under construction for a long time. Resultantly, alternative routes have also seen a rise in traffic. The Pehlwan Goth road, which leads to airport, is all broken. Traffic congestion has made the life of commuters miserable. The city administration needs to revise its priorities.

Sumbul Jabbar

Karachi

False CLAIM: President Donald Trump owes apology as it is just beyond comprehension that the United States was unaware of Israel’s brazen attack on Doha. Qatar has invested billions of dollars in the US economy, hosted one of its biggest outpost, and housed the Hamas office in Doha with US consensus. What Qatar got in response should be a wake-up call for Muslim states, particularly the Arab world, as friendly ties with the US have never served them well. The Muslim world needs to acknowledge this reality.

Sheikh Taimur Nawaz

Islamabad

Published in Dawn, October 5th, 2025