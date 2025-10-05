BY slashing its contribution to its employees’ pension benefits to 12pc of their pensionable pay from the 20pc it had initially proposed under the new defined, contributory scheme, the centre has ensured significant long-term savings for itself. Employees will continue to chip in 10pc of their pensionable pay. Some might suggest that the savings are being made at the expense of the federal employees’ financial security post retirement. Yet the step was a necessary evil to reduce the ballooning pension liabilities even if its benefits will not fully materialise for the next few decades. If anything, the mandatory insurance to employees for death and disability offers some consolation, shielding their families from an uncertain future. The contributory pension scheme that replaces the traditional open-ended mechanism, which places the entire burden of retirement benefits on the budget, marks the most consequential shift in how the government takes care of its superannuated employees without risking its fiscal sustainability. The new scheme is applicable to federal civil employees hired on or after July 1 last year and military personnel recruited from the start of the current fiscal year.

The change was pushed through on the demand of multilateral lenders to rein in the pension bill that has become a serious fiscal risk. The federal pension alone has jumped 29pc in just two years to an estimated Rs1.055tr in 2024-25 from Rs821bn. The armed forces’ share surged 32pc to Rs742bn compared to the 6.6pc rise in civilian pensions to Rs228bn. Given the size of military pensions, the real benefits to the exchequer will remain elusive until the scheme is actually implemented, according to the timeline. The enforcement of the reform for the defence personnel was reportedly delayed following Pakistan’s brief but intense war with India in May. That said, left unchecked, overall these liabilities would continue to crowd out essential spending on development and public services. With the scheme limited to new entrants to the federal employee pool, it effectively leaves existing, unsustainable pension liabilities untouched. It means real savings for the exchequer will only show up decades down the line after the liquidation of previously accumulated, undefined liabilities. In the meantime, the government must continue to foot the bulging pension payouts for existing retirees, a liability that will weigh heavily on the budget for years to come.

