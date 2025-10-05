Reserved seats debacle

THE shadow cast by the Commonwealth Observer Group’s final report on the last general election has loomed large over Islamabad’s Constitution Avenue this week. The COG finally published the much-delayed report on Sept 30, 2025, some 19 months after the February 2024 general election. No reasonable explanation was forthcoming as to why there was such a delay in issuing it to the public. There has been criticism that the delay in publishing the report may have something to do with the COG giving the government a chance to save face, especially considering its contents. They confirm that the polls were held in “conditions which appeared to limit fundamental political rights and impacted one party’s ability to fairly contest the election”. Among other objections, the COG chairperson has noted “with concern a number of factors in the pre-election period that significantly impacted the level playing field, most crucially the non-allocation of the bat symbol to PTI and the registering of PTI candidates as independents”.

These two issues featured again in the news a couple of days later, when the Supreme Court’s Constitutional Bench issued its detailed verdict justifying why it had annulled an earlier attempt by a 13-member bench to provide redressal for the denial of an electoral symbol to the PTI and forced characterisation of its lawmakers as ‘independents’. The Constitutional Bench seems to have relied heavily on one technicality: that the PTI was never before it seeking justice, but the SIC was. On this basis, a smaller bench has overturned the verdict issued by a larger one. The court appears to have ensured that the election result will remain unchanged no matter what observers think of the freeness and fairness of the exercise. It is unfortunate that the apex court has endorsed the February 2024 electoral exercise, especially with nonpartisan criticism that it was violative of the principles of justice.

Published in Dawn, October 5th, 2025