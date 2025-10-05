E-Paper | October 05, 2025

Sanae Takaichi set to be Japan’s first woman PM

AFP Published October 5, 2025 Updated October 5, 2025 07:25am

TOKYO: Sanae Takai­chi hailed a “new era” on Saturday after becoming head of Japan’s ruling party, putting her on course to become the country’s first woman prime minister.

The 64-year-old, whose political hero is Margaret Thatcher, said that a “mountain of work” lay ahead to restore the fortunes of her ailing Liberal Democratic Party. She will almost certainly be approved by parliament later this month as Japan’s fifth prime minister in as many years.

“Together with so many of you, we have carved a new era for the LDP,” Takaichi said at party headquarters after winning a runoff vote against the more socially progressive Shinjiro Koizumi. “We must all pull together across all generations and work as one to rebuild.”

Takaichi is set to face a host of complex issues, including a faltering economy, geopolitical upheaval, an aging population and growing unease about immigration.

Her task will be to revive the fortunes of the LDP, which has governed Japan almost uninterrupted since 1955 but has been losing support. The loss of support for the LDP has coincided with growing backing for smaller parties, including the anti-immigration Sanseito, which has called immigration a “silent invasion.”

Takaichi echoed some of that sentiment during her campaign, saying Japan should “reconsider policies that allow in people with completely different cultures and backgrounds.”

One of her first duties as premier will be to receive US President Donald Trump, who is reportedly set to make a stopover in Japan in late October. Takaichi said Saturday she had no plans to overturn Tokyo’s recent trade deal with Washington.

Published in Dawn, October 5th, 2025

