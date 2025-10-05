E-Paper | October 05, 2025

Lawsuit filed against Trump’s fee for H-1B visas

Agencies Published October 5, 2025 Updated October 5, 2025 07:23am

SAN FRANCISCO: A coalition of unions, employers and religious groups filed a lawsuit on Friday seeking to block United States President Donald Trump’s bid to impose a $100,000 fee on new H-1B visas for highly-skilled foreign workers.

The lawsuit filed in federal court in San Francisco is the first to challenge a proclamation Trump issued two weeks ago announcing the fee as the Republican president moves to further restrict immigration to the US.

The group argued that the new fee is illegal and will thwart a key conduit for innovation and economic growth in the US. “Without relief, hospitals will lose medical staff, churches will lose pastors, classrooms will lose teachers, and industries across the country risk losing key innovators,” the coalition said.

“The suit asks the court to immediately block the order and restore predictability for employers and workers,” it added.

Plaintiffs include the United Auto Workers union, the American Association of University Professors, a nurse recruitment agency and several religious organisations. They argued that Trump’s power to restrict the entry of certain foreign nationals does not allow him to override the law that created the visa program.

The plaintiffs also said that president has no authority to alter the statutory scheme governing the program. They contend he cannot unilaterally impose fees or taxes under the US Constitution, saying that power is reserved for Cong­ress. “The Proclamation transforms the H-1B program into one where employers must either ‘pay to play’ or seek a ‘nati­o­nal interest’ exemption, which will be do­­led out at the discretion of the Secretary of Homeland Security, a system that opens the door to selective enforcement and corruption,” the lawsuit said.

The lawsuit also argues that government agencies adopted new policies to implement Trump’s proclamation without following necessary rulemaking processes or considering how “extorting exorbitant fees will stifle innovation.”

Published in Dawn, October 5th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Fragile pause
05 Oct, 2025

Fragile pause

ANY halt in the genocide unfolding in Gaza is welcome. After nearly two years of relentless bombardment, the ...
Pension bill
05 Oct, 2025

Pension bill

BY slashing its contribution to its employees’ pension benefits to 12pc of their pensionable pay from the 20pc it had initially
Reserved seats debacle
05 Oct, 2025

Reserved seats debacle

THE shadow cast by the Commonwealth Observer Group’s final report on the last general election has loomed large...
Exports crisis
04 Oct, 2025

Exports crisis

PAKISTAN’S textile exports are no longer flailing; they are collapsing in plain sight. The inevitable fallout of...
AJK disorder
Updated 04 Oct, 2025

AJK disorder

Both the state and AJK protesters need to find constructive ways to address contentious issues.
State of injustice
04 Oct, 2025

State of injustice

THE state has faltered on its promise of ensuring justice for the victims of the Jaranwala incident of 2023, when...