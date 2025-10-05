School transfer applications rejected in bulk

BAHAWALPUR: Some 46,000 on-line applications out of 56,000 for the teachers’ transfers have been rejected across the province.

According to a School Education Department’s official, the large scale rejection was based on several reasons, including incomplete applications and unsatisfactory grounds for seeking transfer.

The official said 28,000 teachers could not be selected while 18,000 applications were totally rejected.

Only 9,000 teachers were selected for their transfers up till now.

According to the official, particulars of selected teachers for transfers could be verified by Oct 6 while their transfer orders may be issued by Oct15. The teachers have been asked to use the official website to verify the acceptance and rejection of their applications.

Published in Dawn, October 5th, 2025