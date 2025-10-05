Three dacoits killed in police encounter

RAHIM YAR KHAN: Three dacoits were allegedly killed in an encounter with the police near Zahirpir in the early hours of Saturday. According to police spokesperson, some dacoits looted a truck loaded with life saving medicines worth millions and escaped from the scene near Zahirpir Link Road.

He said the police cordoned off the area and in the early hours of Saturday, the dacoits attacked the police. He said the police team retaliated and another contingent of the Khanpur circle also reached the scene.

He claimed that during the crossfire, three unidentified dacoits were killed, while others succeeded in escaping from the scene.

The police claimed to have recovered the truck and a car used in the crime.

KIDNAPPED: Police managed to recover one of the two kidnapped locals from armed dacoits in the limits of the Bhong police station on Saturday.

As per reports, dacoits initially entered the house of Rafiq Solangi in Daray Shah area of Nizamabad and kidnapped him. After a short while, the dacoits also entered the outhouse of Rasheed Solangi in the same area and kidnapped his security guard Nawaz Chandio and also took his motorcycle and took them towards the Katcha area of Indus.

Later, Bhong DSP Muhammad Ashraf and SHO along with a police party chased the dacoits and rescued Nawaz Gopang from their custody.

CLASSES RESTORED: Educational activities have been partially restored in the flood affected areas of Liaqatpur tehsil from Friday.

According to Liaqatpur Deputy District Education Officer (DDEO) Abdul Razzaq Langah, educational activities had partially been restored in the affected schools of 35 mouzas.

He said that during the recent flood, more than 6,200 students of 25 primary schools of the tehsil were affected. He said that due to the heavy flood, Ghafoorabad No. 1 primary school was completely destroyed, while Nabi Bakhsh primary school and Noorwala girls school were still partially submerged in floodwater. Due to this, these schools were not functional, he added.

Mr Langh said that classes had been started in the remaining schools, but due to families shifting to safer areas, school attendance had been affected but teachers’ presence was at 100pc.

Published in Dawn, October 5th, 2025