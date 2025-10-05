Narcotics seized

LAHORE: The Punjab Counter Narcotics Force (CNF) has intensified its operations against drug traffickers across the province, achieving major success within the last 24 hours.

“During a series of coordinated intelligence-based operations in Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, Dera Ghazi Khan and Sahiwal, the force seized more than 5,500 kg of cannabis (bhang), 4.5 kg of weed, six kg hashish, 299 bottles of liquor, 12 bottles of wine and two weapons.

A dozen suspects were arrested and six FIRs were registered. The total value of the recovered narcotics and weapons is estimated at around Rs 20 million.

Published in Dawn, October 5th, 2025