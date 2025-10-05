‘Farmers being looted by seed companies’

RAHIM YAR KHAN: After farmers facing the sugarcane and wheat crises, they are now being looted by the seed companies mafia, kissan leaders alleged before departing for Islamabad on Saturday evening for a meeting regarding increased seed prices.

All Pakistan Kissan Bachao Tehreek Chairman Chaudhry Muhammad Yasin and All Pakistan Kissan Foundation Chairman Syed Mahmoodul Haq Bukhari told reporters that seed companies, with the connivance of government departments concerned, had fixed the rates of wheat seed at Rs6,000 per 50kg. They said this was unbearable and unacceptable for farmers.

They alleged that the government had not purchased wheat from farmers on its announced rates, which increased the input rates. Now, they said that farmers were being forced to purchase wheat seeds at high rates set by the seed companies. They said the government should take action against the seed ‘mafia’ and fix the rate of wheat seeds at Rs3,500 per 50kg.

They said if the government continued to ignore farmers, agriculture would be completely destroyed in the country. They said farmers were already facing hardships after the recent rains and floods and now the government was forcing them to take to the streets again.

