Inter-region police golf tournament held

LAHORE: Punjab Police on Saturday organised an inter-region police golf tournament at the Lahore Gymkhana Club.

Patron of Pakistan Police Golf Team and DIG Establishment-I Suleman Sultan Rana was the organiser of the tournament.

According to details, more than 15 police players, including professionals, amateurs, retired officers, and seniors, participated in the inter-region police golf tournament.

Pakistan Police Sports Board Chairman and Sheikhupura RPO DIG Athar Ismail Amjad also participated in the tournament. At the conclusion of the ceremony, appreciation certificates, shields, and prizes were distributed among the players who showcased outstanding performance.

DIG Rana said the tournament would enhance the passion for sports and capabilities among police personnel. He said the players played golf in an excellent manner, which reflected their spirit and skill.

He further said that Punjab Police players also performed exceptionally well in golf events at the national and inter-provincial levels, and like other sports, the Punjab Police would continue to provide full patronage and encouragement to golf players as well.

Published in Dawn, October 5th, 2025