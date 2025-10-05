E-Paper | October 05, 2025

Inter-region police golf tournament held

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published October 5, 2025 Updated October 5, 2025 07:09am

LAHORE: Punjab Police on Saturday organised an inter-region police golf tournament at the Lahore Gymkhana Club.

Patron of Pakistan Police Golf Team and DIG Establishment-I Suleman Sultan Rana was the organiser of the tournament.

According to details, more than 15 police players, including professionals, amateurs, retired officers, and seniors, participated in the inter-region police golf tournament.

Pakistan Police Sports Board Chairman and Sheikhupura RPO DIG Athar Ismail Amjad also participated in the tournament. At the conclusion of the ceremony, appreciation certificates, shields, and prizes were distributed among the players who showcased outstanding performance.

DIG Rana said the tournament would enhance the passion for sports and capabilities among police personnel. He said the players played golf in an excellent manner, which reflected their spirit and skill.

He further said that Punjab Police players also performed exceptionally well in golf events at the national and inter-provincial levels, and like other sports, the Punjab Police would continue to provide full patronage and encouragement to golf players as well.

Published in Dawn, October 5th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Fragile pause
05 Oct, 2025

Fragile pause

ANY halt in the genocide unfolding in Gaza is welcome. After nearly two years of relentless bombardment, the ...
Pension bill
05 Oct, 2025

Pension bill

BY slashing its contribution to its employees’ pension benefits to 12pc of their pensionable pay from the 20pc it had initially
Reserved seats debacle
05 Oct, 2025

Reserved seats debacle

THE shadow cast by the Commonwealth Observer Group’s final report on the last general election has loomed large...
Exports crisis
04 Oct, 2025

Exports crisis

PAKISTAN’S textile exports are no longer flailing; they are collapsing in plain sight. The inevitable fallout of...
AJK disorder
Updated 04 Oct, 2025

AJK disorder

Both the state and AJK protesters need to find constructive ways to address contentious issues.
State of injustice
04 Oct, 2025

State of injustice

THE state has faltered on its promise of ensuring justice for the victims of the Jaranwala incident of 2023, when...