PTI Kisan Wing presents charter of demands for flood-hit farmers

LAHORE: The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Kisan Wing has presented a “charter of demands” for the rehabilitation of flood-affected farmers, demanding that the government, instead of giving lip service, provide immediate relief to the victims in a dignified manner.

The charter of demands was presented by PTI Kisan Wing Punjab President retired Maj Ghulam Sarwar, general secretary Muhammad Ijaz Shafi and central information secretary Khalid Nawaz Sadhraich while addressing a press conference at the Lahore Press Club on Saturday.

The Kissan Wing president said the government’s indifferent attitude towards rehabilitation of the farming community was causing more harm to farmers, agriculture, and the agricultural economy than the floods. He said the government’s indifferent attitude was pushing the farmers across the country to cry on the streets like the Kashmiri protesters.

The Kisan Wing leaders said they had prepared a charter of demands in consultation with the victims based on the urgent needs of the farmers and ground realities.

Mr Sadhraich said they demanded an urgent and transparent survey of the losses of all affected farmers and immediate remedial steps, including financial assistance. He demanded that seeds, fertilisers and diesel should be provided to farmers at subsidised rates for the upcoming Rabbi season and special funds should be released for the repair of destroyed houses besides temporary arrangements of accommodation for the displaced families of the farmers.

He said the farmers were in need and demanded immediate compensation for the loss of livestock. He said the charter of demands also sought recollection of agricultural loans in the affected areas be postponed and that interest-free loans be provided to the affected farmers.

The charter also carried the demand of a transparent investigation with regard to the failure of NDMA and government institutions in making necessary pre-flood preventive measures. It also demanded that an action should be taken against those responsible.

“The government should directly go to the homes of the victims and compensate them while maintaining their self-respect,” the charter of demands states.

Ijaz Shafi said this was not just a human tragedy but a threat to the country’s economy. He said if farmers were not helped immediately, the country might face a severe food and commodity crisis in the coming months. He said the PTI Kisan Wing would continue raising the voice of farmers at every forum and put pressure on the government to rectify its grave negligence and provide immediate and dignified relief to the victims.

Mr Shafi said the agriculture sector suffered a loss of Rs155 billion, of which the loss of important crops was Rs87bn. He said about 3.26 million acres of agricultural area had been affected and more than 11,000 livestock died.

He said these figures were as per the government’s own report, but unfortunately the government and NDMA failed to take appropriate and timely action.

Published in Dawn, October 5th, 2025