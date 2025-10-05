64 lawyers booked for ‘attacking’ police station

TOBA TEK SINGH: The Jaranwala City police booked 64 lawyers on Saturday for allegedly attacking the City police station, injuring policemen, forcibly setting free a suspect and ransacking rooms of the police station.

Complainant sub-inspector Muhammad Arsalan claimed in the FIR that Advocate Rai Muhammad Qazzafi along with 33 nominated and 30 unidentified accomplice lawyers armed with wooden and steel bars forced their entry into the police station on Friday.

He alleged that they attacked and tortured sub-inspectors Zaigham Abbas and Muhammad Ashfaq and constables Ghulam Murtaza, Shahid Rasool and Saifur Rehman and broke the window of the front desk, an LCD, a computer tablet and snatched a police wireless set. They also snatched keys of the lock-up from Muharrar Amjad Ali and forcibly set free under arrest accused Zaman Zafar Kharal, he added.

On the other hand, Rai Muhammad Qazzafi and office bearers of the Jaranwala Tehsil Bar Association claimed when two lawyers Rai Ahmad Arsalan and Malik Waqas went to the police station regarding a case, the policemen took them hostage and tortured them.

Lawyers, on the call of the Punjab Bar Council, observed a strike on Saturday against the registration of the FIR. Protest meetings were also held at all bars to demand immediate suspension of the police officials involved in the torture.

They warned that the movement against the excesses of the police would be spread all over Punjab, if immediate action was not taken against the policemen.

CLASH: Nine persons were critically injured in a clash between two groups over a minor fight between their children in Chak 240-GB of Jaranwala tehsil on Saturday.

Rescue 1122 reported that both groups threw bricks and used wooden bars to attack each other. Three injured from one group were identified as Anwar, Mouladad and Arshad, while six of the other group included Kashif, Zakir, Majeed, Javed, Saleh and Pathani Bibi.

All the injured had been shifted to the Jaranwala THQ Hospital.

ACCIDENT: A man died and two others sustained serious injuries in a collision between a truck and a parked trailer on the motorway M-3 near Jaranwala interchange early on Saturday morning.

Rescue 1122 said that the truck was bound for Lahore from Multan. The truck driver snoozed off and hit the parked trailer, it said.

The deceased was identified as Naveed Tahir (37) of Pakpattan, while the two injured, Muhammad Asif (23) of Toba Tek Singh and Ghulam Abbas (34) of Nankana Sahib, had been shifted to the Jaranwala THQ Hospital.

OFFLOADED: Three passengers were offloaded from a flight at Faisalabad airport by the FIA immigration for allegedly possessing fake visas.

An FIA official said that the two accused, Muhammad Yaqub and Muhammad Zahid, were going to Ethiopia and Bilal Hassan was headed to Kenya. The official alleged that from their initial destinations, they wanted to proceed to Libya and unlawfully travel by sea to Europe. He said that during the initial investigation, they confirmed that they had purchased visas from agents.

All three suspects had been handed over to the FIA composite circle for further probe and action.

Published in Dawn, October 5th, 2025