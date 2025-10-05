Food dept’s staffer booked for honey trapping, extortion

SARGODHA: A female official of the food department was booked allegedly for honey trapping citizens and extorting millions of rupees from them.

According to the FIR registered at the Jauharabad Saddar police station, Rumisa Mehak, posted as a food grain supervisor at the Khushab Food Department, had been reportedly involved in blackmailing citizens through honey traps and receiving huge amounts from them.According to sources, the suspect had availed interim bail before arrest until Oct 7, while the Khushab district food controller had sent a letter to the Sargodha food deputy director for further action against her.

Furthermore, he had recommended her suspension, dismissal from service and setting up an inquiry commission.

Police sources said the suspect also had a male accomplice, who she claimed was her husband. However, no marriage contract was available to confirm the claim.

According to police records, the suspect and her family also had several cases registered against them in the past.

Residents have demanded that the chief minister and the Punjab food secretary take immediate notice, conduct a transparent inquiry and take strict action against the officials involved.

DIGITISATION: The Auqaf department has started digitising its system for keeping its records transparent and free from corruption.

Under the initiative, the process of installing number plates on government buildings under their control has been started.

As per the new system, plates on government buildings were being installed by registering the account number with each unit number. Through the system, tenants would be able to deposit their dues through an app. This would eliminate corruption and make the process of identifying all units transparent.

POSTING: Sargodha Wasa MD Azizullah Khan has been transferred and posted as the Lahore South Zone Public Health Engineering (PHE) chief engineer.

It is pertinent to mention here that a day ago, he presented the PC-I of the sewage and drinking water system in the city worth Rs14.5 million.

Mr Abu Bakar, who was awaiting posting from Sialkot, had been posted as the Sargodha Wasa MD in his place.

DEATH SENTENCE: A local court handed down the death penalty along with five years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs300,000 to a murder convict.

According to details, last year, Ghazanfar was booked by the Satellite Town police for injuring Manzoor with a stick. Manzoor died in the hospital.

The accused was arrested and a challan was presented to the court. After which, the court found the suspect guilty and announced the verdict.

BISP MISMANAGEMENT: Women waited in the extreme heat for hours and returned home empty handed allegedly because of mismanagement in the Benazir Income Support (BISP) distribution in the Sillanwali area.

Residents have demanded that the government, instead of humiliating women and making them beggars, should use this money to provide skills to these women so that they could seek decent employment.

Published in Dawn, October 5th, 2025