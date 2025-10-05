35 booked for attacking PFA team during raid

KASUR: The Changa Manga police lodged a case on Saturday against 35 accused, including five women, for allegedly attacking a Punjab Food Authority (PFA) team, taking them hostage, ransacking the official vehicle, tearing off the clothes of a female official during torture and snatching valuables.

According to complainant Kasur PFA food safety officer Waqas Sarwar, following a tip off about adulterated milk in a havali at Wahn Khara village in Chunian tehsil, a PFA team raided the havali of one Abbas Langa on Friday. He claimed that during the raid, the team recovered 6,000 liters of adulterated milk, chemicals and machinery used to make milk with the help of chemicals.

He said that 11 identified accused, including Waseem, Ashiq, Saqlain, Sadam, Riasat, Gulfam, and five unidentified accused were present at the unit. He claimed that they misbehaved with the team and called at least 25 more of their accomplices including five women.

The complaint said the accused attacked the team with weapons, clubs and iron rods. The attackers injured five PFA officials including Waqas, Javid, Pervaiz, Nadir and Ayesha Qayum. The complainant claimed that the accused also ransacked the official van, snatched official records and gadgets from the PFA team.

The PFA team later called the police, who rescued them and also helped them to recover the vehicle and gadgets from the accused. The police lodged a case and started investigations, however, no arrest had been made so far in the case.

Published in Dawn, October 5th, 2025