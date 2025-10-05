E-Paper | October 05, 2025

By-elections in RCB Ward 8 today

Aamir Yasin Published October 5, 2025 Updated October 5, 2025 07:09am

RAWALPINDI: All is set for by-elections in Ward 8 of Rawalpindi Cantonment Board on Sunday (today) in which 34,092 registered voters will use their right to franchise.

The seat became vacant following the demise of cantonment board member Hafiz Hussain Ahmad.

The area has a total of 34,092 registered voters, including 17,134 males and 16,958 females. There will be 26 polling stations with 40 polling booths for men and 37 for women. As many as nine candidates had submitted nomination papers for the seat and after withdrawal only four are in the arena.

The contest will be between the PML-N and the PTI as the PPP and Jamaat-i-Islami have not fielded any candidate. The PML-N has nominated Malik Abdul Samad Hussain while the PTI has given ticket to Malik Abdul Karim Khan. The other two candidates are Malik Agha Babar Khan and Usman Murshad.

A senior party leader of PML-N told Dawn the party entered the political fray with its work for the last four years.

“We have promised to do work especially to resolve water shortage in the cantonment areas.”

He said that there was dire need to launch more work to improve the civic facilities in the cantonment areas. He said that PML-N and JI are partners in Chaklala Cantonment Board area where JI Vice President served for two years and now PML-N candidate became vice president for the remaining year.

On the other hand, a PPP local leader said that they were not interested in the by-election for a year as the party was working to launch its candidates in the next term. He said the party was being organised in cantonment and city areas so it focused to bring suitable candidate in next elections.

In 2021 local government elections, PML-N won seven seats and two independent candidates were elected as RCB members while then ruling PTI failed to get any seat from 10 wards of RCB.

Published in Dawn, October 5th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Fragile pause
05 Oct, 2025

Fragile pause

ANY halt in the genocide unfolding in Gaza is welcome. After nearly two years of relentless bombardment, the ...
Pension bill
05 Oct, 2025

Pension bill

BY slashing its contribution to its employees’ pension benefits to 12pc of their pensionable pay from the 20pc it had initially
Reserved seats debacle
05 Oct, 2025

Reserved seats debacle

THE shadow cast by the Commonwealth Observer Group’s final report on the last general election has loomed large...
Exports crisis
04 Oct, 2025

Exports crisis

PAKISTAN’S textile exports are no longer flailing; they are collapsing in plain sight. The inevitable fallout of...
AJK disorder
Updated 04 Oct, 2025

AJK disorder

Both the state and AJK protesters need to find constructive ways to address contentious issues.
State of injustice
04 Oct, 2025

State of injustice

THE state has faltered on its promise of ensuring justice for the victims of the Jaranwala incident of 2023, when...