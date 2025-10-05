By-elections in RCB Ward 8 today

RAWALPINDI: All is set for by-elections in Ward 8 of Rawalpindi Cantonment Board on Sunday (today) in which 34,092 registered voters will use their right to franchise.

The seat became vacant following the demise of cantonment board member Hafiz Hussain Ahmad.

The area has a total of 34,092 registered voters, including 17,134 males and 16,958 females. There will be 26 polling stations with 40 polling booths for men and 37 for women. As many as nine candidates had submitted nomination papers for the seat and after withdrawal only four are in the arena.

The contest will be between the PML-N and the PTI as the PPP and Jamaat-i-Islami have not fielded any candidate. The PML-N has nominated Malik Abdul Samad Hussain while the PTI has given ticket to Malik Abdul Karim Khan. The other two candidates are Malik Agha Babar Khan and Usman Murshad.

A senior party leader of PML-N told Dawn the party entered the political fray with its work for the last four years.

“We have promised to do work especially to resolve water shortage in the cantonment areas.”

He said that there was dire need to launch more work to improve the civic facilities in the cantonment areas. He said that PML-N and JI are partners in Chaklala Cantonment Board area where JI Vice President served for two years and now PML-N candidate became vice president for the remaining year.

On the other hand, a PPP local leader said that they were not interested in the by-election for a year as the party was working to launch its candidates in the next term. He said the party was being organised in cantonment and city areas so it focused to bring suitable candidate in next elections.

In 2021 local government elections, PML-N won seven seats and two independent candidates were elected as RCB members while then ruling PTI failed to get any seat from 10 wards of RCB.

Published in Dawn, October 5th, 2025