Two killed, 17 injured in three separate road accidents

TAXILA: Two people were killed, while 17 others were injured in three different road incidents in various parts of Attock on Sunday, police and rescue sources said.

In the first incident, two passengers were killed and one was injured when a minibus skidded off the road near Jharki Kas police checkpost in Hasanabdal on Sunday.

According to the official sources, the minibus went off the road and fell into a ditch close to the Jharki Kas checkpost while it was travelling from Haripur to Rawalpindi. A woman and another passenger were hurt, and one person died instantly.

Upon receiving information, two ambulances from Rescue 1122 reached the scene and shifted the victims to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital.

Tragically, one of the injured succumbed to his injuries during treatment. The police said an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the accident.

Separately, at least 13 passengers on board a passenger van were injured when it turned turtle on the Islamabad-Peshawar motorway (M1) near Brahma interchange on Saturday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, the Peshawar-bound fatal van was coming from Rawalpindi when it reached near Bhalot; it turned turtle after the tyres burst. The injured passengers were shifted to area hospitals.

Moreover, three people, including a woman, were injured when an overspeeding car veered off the Rawalpindi–Kohat inter-provincial highway near Rangli Mor on Sunday.

According to rescue officials, the accident was so severe that the vehicle was completely destroyed and the passengers were trapped inside. Upon receiving information, Rescue 1122 teams reached the site, extricated the injured from the wreckage and provided first aid before shifting them to the hospital.

The police said the cause of the accident was speeding.

Meanwhile, police have intensified their crackdown against proclaimed offenders and arrested three accused in different parts of Attock district on Saturday.

According to a police spokesperson, the Basal police arrested a proclaimed offender. The suspect was wanted in a case registered under charges of issuing a bogus cheque and had been absconding for a long time.

Similarly, Injra police apprehended another wanted in case under sections 365/382/411 PPC.

In another operation, Fatehjang police station arrested a proclaimed offender who was accused in a case under section 408 PPC.

Published in Dawn, October 5th, 2025