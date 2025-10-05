E-Paper | October 05, 2025

Students offered to explore world universities

Published October 5, 2025

ISLAMABAD: Over 60 universities from 12 countries participated in a fair that provided students the opportunity to meet university representatives, explore undergraduate programs, inquire about scholarships and financial aid, and gain insights into international admission processes.

According to a statement, the event titled “The 7th Annual Beaconhouse National College Fair 2025” was free and open to students, particularly those from educational institutions across the twin cities.

The event created a shared space for learners from diverse backgrounds to engage with global education pathways.

Reflecting on the fair’s growing impact, Manager College Programme North, Fareha Yusuf, said, “The fair is not just about stalls and brochures, it’s about opening doors. It inspires our students to dream bigger, to ask the right questions, and to step forward with the confidence that their aspirations are within reach.”

“From exploring world-renowned universities to learning about emerging study destinations, students left the fair empowered with the tools and knowledge to make informed decisions about their academic futures,” she added.

Published in Dawn, October 5th, 2025

