Grieving family awaits CM’s assistance

GUJAR KHAN: The poor family that lost their young daughter in a house collapse during heavy rains in Daultala last month is still waiting for government assistance to rebuild their home, even after the passage of one and a half months.

According to reports verified by revenue authorities, two rooms of Muhammad Naseer’s house collapsed during the night between August 4 and 5 while the family was asleep.

His 17-year-old daughter died on the spot, while his wife and two other family members were critically injured and shifted to RHC Daultala.

Following instructions from the Commissioner Jhelum, Assistant Commissioner Gujar Khan Hamza Ehtesham had rushed to the affected family and assured them of financial aid for reconstruction of the house.

However, Muhammad Naseer, while talking to Dawn, said he was left at the mercy of government assurances after the devastating loss of his daughter and the collapse of his home.

“I wait for the chief minister’s assurance for restarting my life after rehabilitation of my house, as my family is still living at others’ houses,” Naseer said.

When contacted for comment, the assistant commissioner said the case for financial assistance, both for the girl’s death and the house collapse, had been forwarded to the concerned authorities.

He added that the family would be paid after the issuance of the cheque.

Naseer, a poor barber by profession, residing near Government College Daultala, told Dawn that he was in dire need of financial help to rebuild his home.

He regretted that even after two months, his family was still living with relatives as he had no sufficient income to restore normal life.

He appealed to the chief minister Punjab to release the announced assistance for his rehabilitation as promised.

Published in Dawn, October 5th, 2025