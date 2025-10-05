Two get life sentence for double murder

SWABI: A local court sentenced two killers of a woman and her daughter to 58 years imprisonment each with heavy fines, the prosecution lawyers said here on Saturday.

The court found Mukhtiar Khan, a resident of Ismaila vilalge, and Qasim of Nako Banda, Razaar tehsil, guilty of the crime of murder under sections 302, 449, 34 and 15AA of Pakistan Penal Code and sentenced them to 58 years of rigorous imprisonment each.

Furthermore, the court also ordered both the convicts to pay Rs1.55 million each as compensation to the heirs of the deceased, and in case of failure to pay, they would undergo further imprisonment.

The investigation of the case was completed in a very professional manner by Yar Hussain police Sub-Inspector Ayanullah Khan and Assistant Sub-Inspector Fazal Malik Khan.

A statement said that this major achievement was a clear proof of the ‘exemplary efforts’ of the Swabi police to combat crime, uphold the rule of law and provide timely justice to the people.

A professional team of lawyers brought an important case to its logical conclusion as a result of tireless work, meticulous investigation and effective guidance of the prosecution.

Published in Dawn, October 5th, 2025