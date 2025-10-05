Court sentences killer of seven persons to death

PESHAWAR: A local court has convicted a person and sentenced him to death on seven counts in honour-related murder of seven persons including his former wife, three children and three other relatives here over four years ago.

The additional sessions judge, Mohammad Jamil Khan, pronounced that prosecution proved its case against the accused, Ibrahim, a resident of Charsadda district, and the evidence on record connected him with the commission of the offence.

The court sentenced him to death on seven counts along with fine of Rs 2.15 million. The incident had taken place in Pandu Road area here in June 2021.

The deceased persons included former wife of the accused Ms Bano, his three minor sons named Saleem, Suleman and Jalal, his paternal cousin Habibullah, Habibullah’s wife Shakeela and his minor daughter Sumaya.

Initially, after the occurrence police claimed that killers were unidentified and they had been probing the matter.

Few days later, police arrested the present accused Ibrahim.

Police officers claimed that Ibrahim, who was initially the complaint, turned out to be the real killer.

They said that he divorced his wife over a month ago and he believed that he was tricked into doing so by slain Habibullah, at whose house the woman along with her children was staying after getting divorced.

The accused had told police that he didn’t want his former wife to reside at the house of Habibullah.

Advocate Jehanzeb Khalil appeared for the complainant and contended that there were incontrovertible evidences against the accused.

He said that the accused had also confessed to his guilt. He argued that the accused had killed the seven persons including minor children in a brutal manner and he didn’t deserve any leniency.

Published in Dawn, October 5th, 2025