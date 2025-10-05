E-Paper | October 05, 2025

Civic services extended to more Dera UCs

Our Correspondent Published October 5, 2025 Updated October 5, 2025 07:09am

DERA ISMAILL KHAN: Water and Sanitation Services Company (WSSC), Dera, has expanded its operations to five more union councils.

The newly included union councils are Ratta Kulachi, Shorkot, Kotla Syedan, Lachra and Muriali.

Deputy commissioner Abdul Nasir Khan, chairman board of directors WSSC Naimatullah Khan and tehsil mayor Sardar Umar Amin Khan Gandapur inaugurated the initiative at a function held in Ratta Kulachi Sports Complex, where the new machinery was handed over to the respective union council supervisors.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Nasir said WSSC machinery and staff had also been mobilised to other areas as required to provide timely relief to citizens.

Addressing the gathering, Naimatullah said the expansion of WSSC services was a historic step towards improving civic facilities in Dera.

In a separate development, the Tank district administration destroyed a milk tanker found contaminated with water and the harmful chemical formalin.

The action was taken by assistant commissioner Headquarters Mohammad Ali, who, along with officials from the livestock department, collected samples from two milk tankers arriving from Punjab for laboratory testing.

The lab reports confirmed one of the tankers contained adulterated milk mixed with water and formalin. Acting immediately, the administration disposed of the contaminated milk.

Published in Dawn, October 5th, 2025

