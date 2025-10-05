Policemen get skill development training

SWAT: A comprehensive workshop aimed at enhancing the professional skills of police personnel was organised on Friday at Javed Iqbal Shaheed Police Lines, Swat, in line with the directives of the district police officer (DPO) Swat, Muhammad Umar Khan.

The initiative reflects the police administration’s commitment to equipping its force with the latest training to effectively meet modern-day security challenges.

The workshop, conducted under the supervision of SP Headquarters Ataullah Shams, is being held in a highly organised and structured manner.

Expert trainers from the Elite Force have been engaged to provide specialised instruction, focusing on modern policing methods, effective use of advanced weaponry, and tactical response in emergency situations.

According to police officials, the primary objective of the training is to strengthen operational readiness, improve the professional capacity of the personnel, and ensure their ability to handle critical incidents with efficiency and discipline. The programme also emphasises team coordination, discipline, and decision-making skills, which are considered essential in law enforcement duties.

The DPO Swat, while speaking about the significance of the training, said that professional development workshops were crucial in preparing the police to address evolving security threats. “This initiative is part of a series of training workshops that will continue in phases, ensuring that every member of the Swat police force is given the opportunity to enhance his skills,” he remarked. He further added that the training would not only improve policing standards but also enhance public trust in the force.

The officials noted that the training places equal emphasis on both technical expertise and the ethical responsibilities of policing. By integrating modern techniques with traditional values of service, the Swat police aim to improve community engagement while ensuring the protection of public life and property.

The DPO reiterated that the continuation of such workshops would serve as an investment in strengthening the overall policing structure of the district, ultimately ensuring greater safety, stability, and peace in the region.

