Structures obstructing Kunhar River flow demolished

MANSEHRA: The district administration on Saturday demolished around a dozen buildings and structures that were obstructing the natural flow of the Kunhar River in Kaghan Valley.

“This is the third phase of the operation launched on the directives of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government. We have demolished buildings and structures constructed in and around the Kunhar River in Kaghan Valley,” the assistant commissioner Balakot, Nadar Khan, wholed the operation told reporters.

The heavy machinery of the Tehsil Municipal Administration Balakot, Kaghan Development Authority, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Irrigation Department was used to demolish the encroachments built within the right of way of the river, originating from melted water.

“We have already cleared illegal structures from Naran to Babusar Top, and now this operation is focused on the stretch from Malkandi to Kaghan town,” Mr Khan said.

He said the ongoing anti-encroachment drive was initiated on the directives of the chief secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shahab Ali Shah, to remove hurdles obstructing the river’s flow.

“Tourists from across the country flock to this picturesque valley, and we want to ensure a hassle-free environment for them,” he added.

The assistant commissioner said the fourth phase of the operation would soon be launched downstream to completely clear the river’s right of way.

“Due to the massive loss of life and property during recent flash floods, particularly in Hazara and Malakand divisions, the KP government has decided to enforce the River Protection Act 2002 in letter and spirit,” Mr Khan said.

He explained that structures and buildings located within 200 feet on each side of the riverbank were being removed.

“Once 400 feet (200 feet on each side) is cleared, we will ensure the natural flow of the Kunhar River, minimising future flood-related damage and preserving the river’s natural beauty,” he added.

Mr Khan warned individuals who had encroached upon the riversides to voluntarily remove their structures or face legal action.

Published in Dawn, October 5th, 2025