E-Paper | October 05, 2025

Structures obstructing Kunhar River flow demolished

Our Correspondent Published October 5, 2025 Updated October 5, 2025 07:09am

MANSEHRA: The district administration on Saturday demolished around a dozen buildings and structures that were obstructing the natural flow of the Kunhar River in Kaghan Valley.

“This is the third phase of the operation launched on the directives of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government. We have demolished buildings and structures constructed in and around the Kunhar River in Kaghan Valley,” the assistant commissioner Balakot, Nadar Khan, wholed the operation told reporters.

The heavy machinery of the Tehsil Municipal Administration Balakot, Kaghan Development Authority, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Irrigation Department was used to demolish the encroachments built within the right of way of the river, originating from melted water.

“We have already cleared illegal structures from Naran to Babusar Top, and now this operation is focused on the stretch from Malkandi to Kaghan town,” Mr Khan said.

He said the ongoing anti-encroachment drive was initiated on the directives of the chief secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shahab Ali Shah, to remove hurdles obstructing the river’s flow.

“Tourists from across the country flock to this picturesque valley, and we want to ensure a hassle-free environment for them,” he added.

The assistant commissioner said the fourth phase of the operation would soon be launched downstream to completely clear the river’s right of way.

“Due to the massive loss of life and property during recent flash floods, particularly in Hazara and Malakand divisions, the KP government has decided to enforce the River Protection Act 2002 in letter and spirit,” Mr Khan said.

He explained that structures and buildings located within 200 feet on each side of the riverbank were being removed.

“Once 400 feet (200 feet on each side) is cleared, we will ensure the natural flow of the Kunhar River, minimising future flood-related damage and preserving the river’s natural beauty,” he added.

Mr Khan warned individuals who had encroached upon the riversides to voluntarily remove their structures or face legal action.

Published in Dawn, October 5th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Exports crisis
04 Oct, 2025

Exports crisis

PAKISTAN’S textile exports are no longer flailing; they are collapsing in plain sight. The inevitable fallout of...
AJK disorder
Updated 04 Oct, 2025

AJK disorder

Both the state and AJK protesters need to find constructive ways to address contentious issues.
State of injustice
04 Oct, 2025

State of injustice

THE state has faltered on its promise of ensuring justice for the victims of the Jaranwala incident of 2023, when...
Attacking the press
Updated 03 Oct, 2025

Attacking the press

The need for independent journalism, fiercely defended by its practitioners, has never been greater.
Deadly numbers
03 Oct, 2025

Deadly numbers

THE statistics related to the frequency of militant attacks in Pakistan released by two local think tanks are cause...
Hope intercepted
03 Oct, 2025

Hope intercepted

THE interception of the Global Sumud Flotilla by Israel in international waters off Gaza has turned into a ...