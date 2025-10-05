E-Paper | October 05, 2025

Increase in salary demanded

Published October 5, 2025

KOHAT: Levies personnel have demanded salaries equivalent to that of other forces, training opportunities and other welfare needs at a darbar here the other day.

The darbar held under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government’s “Awami Agenda” Programme, was chaired by the deputy commissioner/commandant Levies force Kohat, Rahimullah Mehsud.

The event was attended by the assistant commissioner/deputy commandant of levies, officers from relevant departments and a large number of Levies personnel.

Discussions focused on the force’s performance, its role in maintaining law and order and challenges faced by the personnel.

Rahimullah Mehsud praised the Levies force for its frontline role in ensuring peace, preventing crime and safeguarding lives and property in the region.

The assistant commissioner/deputy commandant highlighted the importance of training, welfare measures, and provision of facilities to enhance the force’s effectiveness.

The DC listened to their concerns and directed the relevant officials to take immediate steps, assuring that all genuine demands would be addressed on a priority basis.

He paid tribute to the sacrifices and services of Levies personnel, calling them “a valuable asset for both the government and the public,” and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to improving their welfare.

Published in Dawn, October 5th, 2025

