October 05, 2025

Illegal market sealed in Nawagai Bazaar

Our Correspondent Published October 5, 2025 Updated October 5, 2025 07:09am

BAJAUR: The authorities on Saturday sealed an under-construction commercial market in Bajaur district’s Nawagai Bazaar for being illegally built along a stream.

According to a statement, the market comprising several shops was sealed by a team of the Nawagai tehsil municipal administration.

The action was taken after the owners of the building failed to comply with directives to halt construction work until obtaining a no-objection certificate, the statement said.

The statement said the owners not only failed to obtain the NOC but also continued construction, which led to sealing of the market.

“We will demolish the entire market and impose a fine of Rs100,000 on you if you attempt to again resume work on the structure unlawfully,” the officials were quoted as telling the owners in the statement.

Sources in the Nawagai TMA told Dawn that most parts of the under-construction building were situated on a floodplain, and there was little chance of the owner being granted an NOC.

CASH, PHONES LOOTED: Robbers looted cash and mobile phones from the driver and conductor of a sand-laden truck in the Hayati area of Utmankhel tehsil on Friday night.

Local residents and the truck’s driver and conductor told reporters on Saturday that the incident occurred on the Munda-Khar Bypass.

They added that the robbers intercepted the truck, which was heading from Munda area of Lower Dir district to Inayat Kallay area of Bajaur.

They alleged that besides looting Rs50,000 cash, the robbers also snatched mobile phones from both the driver and conductor before fleeing the scene.

Meanwhile, people expressed concern over the incident and demanded action against those involved in the robbery.

A police official in Khar told Dawn that they had launched an investigation into the incident to trace and arrest those behind the crime.

Published in Dawn, October 5th, 2025

Newspaper

