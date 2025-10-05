Oncologist threatens to resign over hike in private room fee at LRH

PESHAWAR: A senior surgical oncologist has threatened resignation over what he terms irrational increase in the fee of private rooms, requesting the administration of Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) to revoke the decision and save patients from financial burden.

Recently, the administration of LRH increased the fee of per day stay in a private room from Rs3,000 to Rs10,000 prompting Dr Mohammad Attaullah Khan, an assistant professor, to seek reversal of the decision. He argued that charges for the patients visiting institution-based practice (IBP) were already irrationally high and there was no justification to increase it further.

“As a matter of fact, this is adding more to the sufferings of patients, who are telling history of their poverty first before narrating their clinical history,” he wrote in an email sent to the administration of the hospital.

He said that in fact, patients coming to IBP were not t affluent and rich to buy private services but they had no other option as the morning lists were already overloaded. He said that he will regret to serve in such a role where he would be the reason for exploitation of his patients. He added that patients were referred to doctors, not to the hospital and the later must facilitate them, rather than exploiting them.

Hospital spokesperson says resignation of Dr Attaullah has nothing to do with increase in charges

Senior physicians told this scribe that LRH should listen to Dr Attaullah’s request as patients couldn’t afford high charges. “There are two bed in one private room and each patient requires about five-day stay after surgery. It means the hospital will take Rs50,000 from each of the two patients in the same room,” they said.

They said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was acutely short of surgical oncologists and patients had no option except visiting LRH, which had two of the total three oncologists in public sector hospitals in the province.

LRH has two oncologists including Dr Attaullah Khan and Dr Ihtishamul Haq, who stared job in the hospital in 2021. Since then College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan (CPSP) accredited surgical oncology unit of LRH, the first public sector hospital in Pakistan for FCPS training.

On average, 100 cancer patients visit LRH, who are referred for surgery or surgical opinion from different cancer hospitals of the province and even some health facilities in Islamabad.

Apart from LRH, Khyber Teaching Hospital has a surgical oncologist Dr Haider Abid, who was recruited recently. There are six surgical oncologists in Shaukat Khanum Memorial Hospital and Research Centre, Peshawar.

All surgical oncologists have two FCPS, one each in surgery and oncology. Public sector hospitals need them desperately.

A senior consultant told this scribe that there was no separate ward for surgical oncology patients in LRH or KTH and even general cancer patients were admitted to other wards, subject to availability of beds.

“It shouldn’t be the case ideally because oncologists are struggling with the situation as some patients must be admitted,” they said.

LRH spokesman Mohammad Asim told Dawn that resignation of Dr Attaullah Khan had nothing to do with increase of private rooms’ charges because he had talked about his resignation with his colleagues well before the decision to increase charges of IBP rooms many times.

“We would surely request him to rethink about his resignation because he is one of the competent oncology surgeons with very good track record,” he said.

Mr Asim said that they did not force patients to visit IBP. He said that patients could visit LRH anytime and avail quality of medical care through SCP free of cost.

Published in Dawn, October 5th, 2025