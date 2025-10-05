Wah hospital yet to function as tertiary-level facility

TAXILA: Despite upgradation to the district headquarters level, Wah General Hospital is still working with the staff and facilities of the THQ hospital.

Inaugurated in April 2018 by veteran politician Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan, the hospital was envisioned as the first-ever tertiary-level health facility in the Potohar region. Built at a cost of Rs1.70 billion, it was meant to be a beacon of hope for the ailing humanity of Taxila, Wah, Hassanabdal and adjoining districts.

However, Wah General Hospital today stands as a grim reminder of official neglect, administrative apathy, bureaucratic hiccups, red tape and procedural obstacles.

The hospital started functioning with nine services and in 2025 the number of services was raised to 27, including emergency services, medical, gynae and Obs, surgical and pediatrics.

The hospital data showed that in year 2018, 33646 emergences were attended compared to 67932 this year so far; 128546 patients were treated at OPD compared to 179796 till September this year.

Moreover, 189 normal deliveries were carried out compared to 1188 so far. No C-section was carried out in 2018 compared to 532 so far.

Sources said due to bureaucratic red tape and procedural obstacles, approval of revised SNE according to DHQ was still awaited.

The hospital administration requested for permission to fill already sanctioned posts but the vacant posts were abolished by provincial health authorities.

Another request for revised SNE was submitted but the same is still awaited, while a request for special permission for recruitment of technical staff was submitted but vacant technical post abolished while shortage of staff at Potohar Rehabilitation Centre taking drug addict and staff at stake.

Sources said when the hospital was inaugurated, the sanctioned posts were 201 but in 2023 as many as 57 posts were abolished. Now Wah General Hospital is working with only 151 sanctioned posts, while 11 seats are still vacant.

Medical Superintendent Dr Shazia Ishtiaq Niazi said despite the official handover and staff appointments still being finalised, the hospital administration had shown remarkable progress as the facility transitioned toward DHQ level status.

She said that several key developments had been made as the operation theatre complex had been fully activated, and autism and daycare units launched to support children with special needs.

She said that the Hospital Management Information System (HMIS) had been implemented, significantly improving record-keeping, efficiency, and administrative transparency.

She said that work is also underway to operationalise the central oxygen supply system, nursery unit, MRI, and dialysis facilities, ensuring that modern medical services are available locally for the people of Taxila and surrounding areas.

Dr Niazi said: “Our goal is to make Wah General Hospital one of the most modern and efficient healthcare institutions in Rawalpindi district. While resources are limited, our commitment to service and teamwork remains unwavering.

We are determined to deliver quality medical facilities through transparency and dedication.”

Waseem Shahzad, a spokesman for Minister of State for Law and Justice Barrister Aqeel Malik, said the area parliamentarians were aware of the suffering of patients and problems of the hospital staff.

Published in Dawn, October 5th, 2025