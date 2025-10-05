ADVICE : AUNTIE AGNI

Dear Auntie,

I hope this message finds you well. I’m reaching out to you with a problem that’s been weighing heavily on my mind. I’ve fallen in love with a girl from an elite background and, while she loves me too, we’re facing significant challenges.

The thing is, she’s always emphasising the importance of getting a glorified job. Her family has high expectations and they want her to be with someone who meets their standards. She’s told me that if I want to be with her, I need to meet her family’s demands, which include getting a prestigious job.

I’m currently pursuing my BDS [Bachelor of Dental Surgery] degree and I’m passionate about my field. However, I feel pressured to keep my department hidden from her family, as they might not consider it “glorified” enough. This has made it difficult for me to focus on my studies and prepare for competitive exams that could potentially help me meet her family’s expectations.

I’ve told her that I’ll prepare for the competitive exams after completing my BDS degree, but she’s still concerned about my career prospects. She says she loves me, but her family’s demands are creating a lot of pressure on our relationship.

‘Should I Switch My Career for Love?’

Auntie, I really need your advice on how to navigate this situation. I want to be with her, but I also want to be true to myself and my own aspirations. I’m not sure if I should try to meet her family’s demands or focus on my own goals and aspirations.

Can you please offer some guidance on how to handle this situation? Should I try to talk to her about my concerns, or should I focus on completing my degree and then preparing for competitive exams? I’m really confused and unsure about what to do.

Bitten-Off-Too-Much?

Dear Bitten-Off-Too-Much?,

You can’t really hold it against families for wanting financial stability for their children. So, while money doesn’t solve everything, having it does make life a lot less stressful. Clearly, your friend also thinks financial security is important, otherwise she wouldn’t keep repeating her family’s demand for what you refer to as a ‘glorified’ (ie government) job. That’s not just the family talking, it is also what she thinks that is important.

Now, are you willing to meet that challenge? If you are, then you’ll need to pull up your socks, put your head down and do the hard work. Excelling in your BDS and then preparing for competitive exams — in a very different field — you will have to do it all to push yourself beyond your comfort zone. From what I understand, by competitive exams you specifically mean the CSS [Central Superior Services] exams, which could lead to a secure (and lucrative!) government job.

However, if you feel that the constant pressure is making you lose focus, then maybe, this isn’t the right person for you. Relationships work better when both people value each other as they are, not who they could become.

So, now you decide whether you want to meet her expectations (because they matter to her as much as to her family) or be honest with yourself and walk away.

Any other path just leads to a staycation in limbo.

Disclaimer: If you or someone you know is in crisis and/or feeling suicidal, please go to your nearest emergency room and seek medical help immediately.

Auntie will not reply privately to any query. Please send concise queries to: auntieagni@gmail.com

Published in Dawn, EOS, October 5th, 2025