E-Paper | October 04, 2025

From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1950: Seventy-five years ago: Nehru’s reply

From the Newspaper Published October 4, 2025 Updated October 4, 2025 06:05am

KARACHI: Prime Minister Liaquat Ali Khan declared in Parliament yesterday [Oct 3] that the latest reply of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, Bharati Prime Minister, to his detailed “no-war” proposal of February last did not “carry the matter any further”. … The Prime Minister said that the Bharati Prime Minister had only reiterated the formula suggested by him in December-January 1949 that “settlement of disputes should be sought through negotiation, mediation or arbitration by a special agency set up by mutual agreement for the purpose or by an agreed reference to some appropriate international body”. … [He] said that he had “again written to him very recently emphasising the need for a clear-cut procedu­re for peaceful settlement of all … disputes.

[As reported by news agencies in Athens,] Greece and Turkey have begun negotiations aiming towards an eastern Med­iterranean regional pact, Premier Sop­hocles Venizelos said… . Negotiations started after the Wes­tern Allies turned down Turkey’s request for admission to the Atlantic Pact. The Western Allies sanctioned negotiations, which are restricted between Greece and Turkey though others may be brought in later.

Published in Dawn, October 4th, 2025

