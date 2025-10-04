E-Paper | October 04, 2025

From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1975: Fifty Years Ago: Idi Amin’s call

News agencies Published October 4, 2025 Updated October 4, 2025 06:05am

There was no issue of the paper on Oct 4, 1975, on account of the Jumatul Wida holiday. The excerpt below is taken from the previous day’s edition.

UNITED NATIONS: Field Marshal Idi Amin, President of Uganda … went before the UN General Assembly … and called for expulsion of Israel. Not only should Israel be drummed out of the United Nations, but it should disappear as a state to make way for a Palestinian nation, Marshal Amin told the Assembly. The towering African leader was greeted by UN Secretary-General Kurt Waldheim when he arrived at UN headquarters, wearing medals down to his waist on both sides of his chest.

Before meeting Mr Waldheim, Marshal Amin laid the foundation stone of the Ugandan delegation’s headquarters at the [UN]. President Amin said Israel was a “bogus state”, Africa was cornered in the north by the Zionists and in the south by borders of South Africa. “Without the United States there would be no Israel,” he went on. President Amin called for a third world security conference on the lines of the recent Helsinki conference on security and co-operation in Europe.

Published in Dawn, October 4th, 2025

