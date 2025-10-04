E-Paper | October 04, 2025

Hard choices bound to confront us soon

From the Newspaper Published October 4, 2025 Updated October 4, 2025 06:05am

THIS is with reference to the article ‘Pak-US-China triangle’ (Sept 14). We tend to preen ourselves on our ability to play a balancing role between big powers. It has, by experience, been an oppor-tunistic act and not a basis for durable conduct. At the moment, we may be niched equidistant between China and the United States.

Soon the time will come for making hard choices. America sees China as an implacable rival and will at some point ask the inevitable question: are you with us? And, once that question is on the table, the questioner would not be satisfied with an academic answer of ‘yes’ or ‘no’; it would demand palpable proof.

We must begin to think of that moment in terms of generational policy. Our stellar military performance against a rival five times our size had much to do with Pakistani resolve and skill, but the role of Chinese technology, ordnance, intelli-gence, training and, above all, political support was indispensable. India may be smarting under the defeat, but it is not inactive.

It is learning fast from its mistakes, is upgrading its aggressive hardware, and is building global bridges. It is modifying aerial and land defences as it is acquiring better and more advanced fighter aircraft. It will be seeking revenge sooner rather than later. Narendra Modi has declared more than once that India’s military operation is not over. Pakistan will, at that moment, need Chinese help and goodwill more than ever before.

Following steadfastly in the footsteps of Lord Palmerstone, the US has demons-trated time and again that it has no per-manent friends; only permanent interests.

We should remember the example of Qatar. We should also remember that any convergence of American and Pakistani interests would, ipso facto, mean a clear divergence of Pakistani and Chinese biliateral interests. Here is a perfect Hobson’s choice, if there ever was one.

Hayat Mehdi
Ex-ambassador Vienna, Austria

Published in Dawn, October 4th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Exports crisis
04 Oct, 2025

Exports crisis

PAKISTAN’S textile exports are no longer flailing; they are collapsing in plain sight. The inevitable fallout of...
AJK disorder
04 Oct, 2025

AJK disorder

FOR the past several days, Azad Kashmir has witnessed deadly protests, as life in the region remains paralysed. At...
State of injustice
04 Oct, 2025

State of injustice

THE state has faltered on its promise of ensuring justice for the victims of the Jaranwala incident of 2023, when...
Attacking the press
Updated 03 Oct, 2025

Attacking the press

The need for independent journalism, fiercely defended by its practitioners, has never been greater.
Deadly numbers
03 Oct, 2025

Deadly numbers

THE statistics related to the frequency of militant attacks in Pakistan released by two local think tanks are cause...
Hope intercepted
03 Oct, 2025

Hope intercepted

THE interception of the Global Sumud Flotilla by Israel in international waters off Gaza has turned into a ...