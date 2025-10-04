Hard choices bound to confront us soon

THIS is with reference to the article ‘Pak-US-China triangle’ (Sept 14). We tend to preen ourselves on our ability to play a balancing role between big powers. It has, by experience, been an oppor-tunistic act and not a basis for durable conduct. At the moment, we may be niched equidistant between China and the United States.

Soon the time will come for making hard choices. America sees China as an implacable rival and will at some point ask the inevitable question: are you with us? And, once that question is on the table, the questioner would not be satisfied with an academic answer of ‘yes’ or ‘no’; it would demand palpable proof.

We must begin to think of that moment in terms of generational policy. Our stellar military performance against a rival five times our size had much to do with Pakistani resolve and skill, but the role of Chinese technology, ordnance, intelli-gence, training and, above all, political support was indispensable. India may be smarting under the defeat, but it is not inactive.

It is learning fast from its mistakes, is upgrading its aggressive hardware, and is building global bridges. It is modifying aerial and land defences as it is acquiring better and more advanced fighter aircraft. It will be seeking revenge sooner rather than later. Narendra Modi has declared more than once that India’s military operation is not over. Pakistan will, at that moment, need Chinese help and goodwill more than ever before.

Following steadfastly in the footsteps of Lord Palmerstone, the US has demons-trated time and again that it has no per-manent friends; only permanent interests.

We should remember the example of Qatar. We should also remember that any convergence of American and Pakistani interests would, ipso facto, mean a clear divergence of Pakistani and Chinese biliateral interests. Here is a perfect Hobson’s choice, if there ever was one.

Hayat Mehdi

Ex-ambassador Vienna, Austria

Published in Dawn, October 4th, 2025