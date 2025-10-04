Mere lip service

WITH all that is going on in the context of Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza, those who think Israel is even remotely interested in a truce with Hamas or Palestine are badly and sadly mistaken. Benjamin Netanyahu has made himself clear time and again that he wants a greater Israel and continues to claim that all Arab lands belong to Israel. With this end in mind, Israel has placed Mossad’s operatives in most countries around the globe, and, through this network, it has managed to eliminate a number of Hezbollah and Hamas leaders, not only in Arab countries, but also in Iran.

I am not the only one to suspect that the Oct 7 attack by Hamas was actually orchestrated by Mossad through its mole within Hamas to achieve its objective of annihilating Hamas and Palestine, and to fulfil the dream of capturing the entire Middle East. Israel knows that there is no country in the Arab world able to defend itself against a possible Israeli onslaught. The Qatar example is before us. As for Iran, which retaliated and taught a lesson to Israel, was silenced by the United States which attacked the former’s nuclear sites.

The other entities in the region are merely paying lip service to the Palestinian cause, issuing condemnations that mean absolutely nothing to Israel or its backers.

Malik ul Quddoos

Karachi

Published in Dawn, October 4th, 2025