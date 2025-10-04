E-Paper | October 04, 2025

Unethical KE

AFTER the rain spells in Karachi, the residents of of Abuzer Ghaffari Cooperative Housing Society (Phase I) near Malir Cantonment in Karachi had to endure frustratingly lengthy period of continuous power failure that lasted unbelievably long. The society, spread over 28 acres of land, has been maintaining a track record of paying utility bills well within due date, but, regrettably, the local residents have been experiencing 8-12 hours of loadshedding on a daily basis for years. This is so because the feeder to which the society has been connected is meant for Zakaria Goth, a slum.

We have been requesting the K-Electric (KE) higher authorities for the last several years through letters/reminders and in meetings at regular intervals to supply electricity to the society through a feeder exempted from loadshedding because of the track record of timely payments. However, all our efforts to this effect have proved futile. The society has been a so-called ‘star consumer’ of KE, but it continues to be treated like a defaulter.

Due to continuous power failure, the residents also remain deprived of regular water supply and other amenities. The severity and sensitivity of the situation have been conveyed to the senior KE officials time and again, but the issue has not been resolved.

It seems as if KE has been given a free hand to enjoy immunity. The regulatory authorities and the relevant ministry should look into the unethical and callous behaviour of KE officials, and issue instructions to the utility service to ensure uninterrupted supply of electricity to the society through some other feeder.

Hasan Afzaal
Karachi

Published in Dawn, October 4th, 2025

