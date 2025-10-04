Lavish purchase

A LITTLE while ago, an unregistered car bearing the logo of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) was stopped by a traffic police officer in Karachi’s Defence Housing Authority (DHA) area. The driver intro-duced himself as an FBR officer and misbehaved with the police official.

After the incident, the FBR promptly issued instructions to all field offices to ensure strict compliance with standard operating procedures (SOPs), get the vehicles registered, prohibit misuse of vehicles, and remove tinted glasses.

A few months earlier, the FBR had procured hundreds of lavish sedans for its officers at an accumulated cost of Rs6 billion. The move had initially faced resistance from the Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue, and criticism from the general public, but the government had approved the purchase later. The decision, contrary to the claims of austerity, was taken to improve operational efficiency and to combat tax evasion.

Other than the amount paid upfront, the recurring expenses related to fuel, maintenance and possibly drivers would cost more than a billion rupees annually. This huge amount could have been spent on addressing some of the basic needs of public, and for implementing broad-based tax reforms. The incident cited above is just another example of how official vehicles and government positions are misused.

After an addition of the latest fleet of luxury vehicles, taxpayers expect better performance from the FBR. The public will compare the increase in tax collection vis-a-vis the amount spent on the purchase of vehicles and its recurring annual ex-penditure at the end of the financial year.

Shams Jafrani

Karachi

Published in Dawn, October 4th, 2025