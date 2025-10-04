E-Paper | October 04, 2025

TRAFFIC LAWS

October 4, 2025

TRAFFIC LAWS: Before imposing fresh traffic laws on the public, the government should start with a crackdown on state-run vehicles on the roads that violate all sorts of rules and regulations simply because those driving such vehicles know that their vehicles’ government number plates would help them get away with just about anything. Besides, the working of the Vehicle Fitness Department should be made accountable because it is notorious for magically certifying unfit vehicles as fit and road-worthy. Finally, why are our parliamentarians still silent on basics, like proper taxi and rickshaw stands? If law-making means ignoring the obvious, it is no wonder that people do not expect to see fresh rules having any positive impact on city roads at all.

Muhammad Abbas Ahmed
Karachi

FORGOTTEN ROAD: The only road linking key areas of Khairpur with the Mehran University of Engineering and Technology has been in a dilapidated condition for over a decade. Commuters, especially university students, endure daily hardships while travelling to pursue education. Regrettably, neither the municipal committee nor the elected representatives have taken any meaningful steps to address the issue. Such neglect of a road so vital to thousands of students and residents is deeply disappointing. The authorities must act urgently to repair this long-forgotten road and ease the difficulties of commuters and students alike.

Muhammad Hussain Mughal
Khairpur Mirs

VILLAGE WITHOUT FACILITIES: Miani Kundriwala is one of the oldest villages located near the Sindh-Punjab border. Unfortunately, it lacks basic facilities, like gas, electricity and road infrastructure. The main road from the village to the nearby town is in a rather pathetic shape. People face a lot of trouble in reaching their destinations. This road is a vital route as it connects the area to the closest city, giving residents access to basic facilities. The authorities concerned should repair the road and provide other facilities to the local residents.

Abdul Ahad Ghunyo
Ghotki

Published in Dawn, October 4th, 2025

