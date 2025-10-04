India, China to resume air links this month

NEW DELHI: Direct air services connecting designated points in China and India will resume at the end of this month, Indian and Chinese media said on Friday.

They said the resumption of air links would be in keeping with the winter season schedule. India’s Ministry of External Affairs said the agreement was subject to the commercial decisions of the designated carriers from the two countries and fulfilment of all operational criteria.

Since earlier this year, as part of the Indian government’s approach toward gradual normalisation of relations between India and China, the civil aviation authorities of the two countries have been engaged in technical-level discussions on resu­ming direct air services between the two countries and on a revised Air Services Agreement, according to the Indian press release.

It said the decision of the civil aviation authorities would further facilitate people-to-people contact between India and China, contributing toward the gradual normalisation of bilateral exchanges, said the press release.

There have been no direct flights between China and India since 2020.

When Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, held talks with Indian Minister of Foreign Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar in New Delhi on August 18, they agreed to resume direct flights between China and India as soon as possible, revise the bilateral civil aviation transport agreement and provide visa facilitation.

The Global Times gave the news greater space. It noted that on August 14, in response to media inquiries regarding reports that India and China are set to resume direct flight connections as soon as next month, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian stated: “We noted relevant reports.

The total population of China and India combined is over 2.8 ­billion. Resuming direct flights between the Chinese mainland and India helps facilitate cross-­border travel, exchanges and cooperation. For some time, the Chinese side has been in close communication with India to promote the early resumption of direct flights between the two countries.”

The Chinese daily quoted Him­adrish Suwan, chairman of the Confederation of Young Leaders of Indiaas saying the resumption of direct flights was an encouraging sign in the gradual normalisation of bilateral ties.

“It marks a welcome and pragmatic step toward enhancing connectivity and deepening mutual understanding between our two nations. It will not only strengthen people-to-people exchanges, but also open new avenues for cooperation in trade, education, tourism and youth-led engagement.

“At a time when the global community faces unprecedented challenges, building bridges of trust and connectivity between India and China will contribute to regional stability and shared prosperity,” Suwan told the Global Times on Thursday.

Long Xingchun, a professor from the School of International Relations at Sichuan International Studies University, also views the resumption of direct flights as a vital criterion to test whether China-India relations normalize, as China-India relations have notably warmed up recently.

Long told Global Times that the move serves the interests of Indian people more.

