Protests erupt in Karachi against Trump’s ME peace plan, Israeli attack on Gaza flotilla

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published October 4, 2025 Updated October 4, 2025 06:04am

KARACHI: Several parties on Friday staged demonstrations across the metropolis against the Trump administration’s proposed plan for peace in the Middle East and an Israeli attack on Global Sumud Flotilla.

Speaking at a protest held outside Jamia Masjid Haider-i-Karrar in Orangi Town on Friday, the Majlis Wahdat-i-Muslimeen (MWM) termed the Trump’s plan a betrayal of the trust of the oppressed Palestinians.

Allama Sadiq Jaffery said the 250 million people of Pakistan rejected the so-called “Trump Plan” outright.

“We want Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s Pakistan, not Trump’s vision,” he declared, urging Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar not to mislead the public.

Warning against double standards, Allama Jaffery questioned whether Pakistan would accept any settlement on Kashmir without the consent of Kashmiris.

Allama Mubashir Hassan, addressing the protest, described the Trump plan as a strategic and deeply-rooted conspiracy by the Zionist and Western powers to strip the Palestinian people — especially those in Gaza — of their identity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity.

“This plan aims to isolate Gaza politically, cripple it economically, and silence its resistance,” he said, stressing that the proposal violates international law, UN resolutions and the basic human rights.

The protesters denounced the continued blockade of Gaza, Israeli military aggression and what they described as treacherous Arab leaders aligning with Israel and the US.

The MWM leaders condemned Israel’s seizure of the Global Sumud Flotilla and the arrest of over 150 activists, including Senator Mushtaq. They termed the attack on the humanitarian mission — meant to deliver aid to Gaza — a blatant violation of the international maritime law.

The party demanded immediate release of all the detainees and urged the Pakistani government to end its double standards and withdraw any support for the US plan. The protesters burned the US and Israeli flags in symbolic defiance of the proposed plan.

Meanwhile, the Markazi Muslim League and Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam staged separate protests outside the Karachi Press Club and Dawood Chowrangi, respectively, against the Israeli attack on Global Sumud Flotilla and the arrest of over 150 activists.

They also rejected Trump’s peace plan and declared that they would never recognised any so-called two-state solution.

Published in Dawn, October 4th, 2025

