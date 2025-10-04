E-Paper | October 04, 2025

Sindh govt employees call off strike as body formed to address grievances

Dawn Report Published October 4, 2025 Updated October 4, 2025 06:04am

KARACHI: The provincial government has formed a committee to address grievances of the Sindh Employees Alliance (SEA), which has been spearheading an agitation against the newly-introduced ‘pension reforms’ and for its other demands.

A prolonged strike by Sindh government employees has caused closure of over 40 departments since Sept 23 and the SEA intends to hold a sit-in outside Bilawal House in Karachi on October 6.

The committee formed on Friday comprises Senior Member Sindh Revenue Board (convener); secretaries of school education & literacy, SGA&CD, finance and law; and SEA representatives Haji Mohammad Ashraf Khaskheli, Ghulam Rasool Mahar, Ashraf Khan Bozai and Syed Sardar Ali Shah.

The committee will convene its meeting frequently regarding the issues faced by Sindh government employees, a notification issued on Friday said.

Earlier, an eight-member SEA delegation led by its chairman Haji Ashraf Khaskheli called on Chief Secretary Sindh Asif Hyder Shah at the Sindh Secretariat.

The meeting was attended by secretaries of school education, finance and general administration, as well as the deputy commissioner- Karachi South.

The meeting was held on the special directives of Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, according to a handout.

Detailed discussions were held on the issues faced by government employees, particularly pension reforms, DRA allowance and group insurance; and other related demands. During the discussions, the chief secretary contacted the chief minister and apprised him of the employees’ concerns.

The chief minister held out the assurance that the matter would be included as an agenda item in the cabinet meeting, scheduled for Monday.

Following this positive development, the SEA announced postponement of its October 6 sit-in and also called off the protest.

SEA Chairman Haji Ashraf Khaskheli announced that from tomorrow (October 4), all employees would resume their duties and report to their respective offices.

The handout said that the new committee would prepare mutually acceptable and practical recommendations for submission to the Sindh government.

Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah reaffirmed that the Sindh government was committed to addressing the genuine concerns of its employees. “As Chief Secretary, it is my responsibility to bring employees’ legitimate issues before the government and ensure constructive solutions,” he said.

Later, the Services, General Administration & Coordination Department issued the agenda for the upcoming Sindh cabinet meeting, which includes matters raised by the Sindh Employees Alliance. The agenda covers key issues such as salary, DRA, group insurance and benevolent fund, as well as pension reforms.

These matters would be taken up in detail during the meeting of the Sindh cabinet, according to the handout.

Published in Dawn, October 4th, 2025

