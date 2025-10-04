Two arrested for trafficking children to Italy

GUJRAT: The Federal Investigation Agency has arrested two human traffickers involved in child trafficking to Italy via Libyan Coast.

In another case, the agency has arrested two human traffickers.

In the child trafficking case, the arrests were made from Gujrat and Mandi Bahauddin districts whereas the two others were arrested from Wazirabad and Hafizabad districts during a crackdown against illegal human trafficking networks in the region.

A senior FIA official said the child traffickers – Muhammad Nawaz of Mandi Bahauddin and Mubashir Hussain of Gujrat, were wanted in trafficking children to Libya, resulting in their tragic demise as they attempted to reach Italy.

Similarly another human trafficker, Syed Umer Farooq of Hafizabad, was arrested in connection with a case lodged against him in Gujranwala FIA circle. The accused allegedly extorted an amount of Rs 850,000 from the complainant on the pretext of sending his son to Dubai for overseas employment but failed to honor his commitment.

The accused – Samson Ilyas of Wazirabad – had fraudulently extorted an amount of Rs1,100,000 from complainant Sikandar Hussain of Gujranwala, on the pretext of sending him to Canada for employment. However, the accused neither sent the complainant abroad nor returned the amount.

Published in Dawn, October 4th, 2025