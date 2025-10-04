E-Paper | October 04, 2025

Two arrested for trafficking children to Italy

A Correspondent Published October 4, 2025 Updated October 4, 2025 06:04am

GUJRAT: The Federal Investigation Agency has arrested two human traffickers involved in child trafficking to Italy via Libyan Coast.

In another case, the agency has arrested two human traffickers.

In the child trafficking case, the arrests were made from Gujrat and Mandi Bahauddin districts whereas the two others were arrested from Wazirabad and Hafizabad districts during a crackdown against illegal human trafficking networks in the region.

A senior FIA official said the child traffickers – Muhammad Nawaz of Mandi Bahauddin and Mubashir Hussain of Gujrat, were wanted in trafficking children to Libya, resulting in their tragic demise as they attempted to reach Italy.

Similarly another human trafficker, Syed Umer Farooq of Hafizabad, was arrested in connection with a case lodged against him in Gujranwala FIA circle. The accused allegedly extorted an amount of Rs 850,000 from the complainant on the pretext of sending his son to Dubai for overseas employment but failed to honor his commitment.

The accused – Samson Ilyas of Wazirabad – had fraudulently extorted an amount of Rs1,100,000 from complainant Sikandar Hussain of Gujranwala, on the pretext of sending him to Canada for employment. However, the accused neither sent the complainant abroad nor returned the amount.

Published in Dawn, October 4th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Exports crisis
04 Oct, 2025

Exports crisis

PAKISTAN’S textile exports are no longer flailing; they are collapsing in plain sight. The inevitable fallout of...
AJK disorder
04 Oct, 2025

AJK disorder

FOR the past several days, Azad Kashmir has witnessed deadly protests, as life in the region remains paralysed. At...
State of injustice
04 Oct, 2025

State of injustice

THE state has faltered on its promise of ensuring justice for the victims of the Jaranwala incident of 2023, when...
Attacking the press
Updated 03 Oct, 2025

Attacking the press

The need for independent journalism, fiercely defended by its practitioners, has never been greater.
Deadly numbers
03 Oct, 2025

Deadly numbers

THE statistics related to the frequency of militant attacks in Pakistan released by two local think tanks are cause...
Hope intercepted
03 Oct, 2025

Hope intercepted

THE interception of the Global Sumud Flotilla by Israel in international waters off Gaza has turned into a ...