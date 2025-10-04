Campaign in support of PM, army chief

LAHORE: Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has launched a welcoming campaign in support of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and army chief Asim Munir.

Electronic billboards across Lahore feature messages from Maryam welcoming the Pakistan-Saudi Arabia bilateral strategic defence agreement.

The billboards display images of PML-N President Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif, Field Marshal Asim Munir and Maryam. They also showcase a joint image of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Shehbaz.

These electronic displays have been installed at key routes, highways, and intersections across Lahore.

Published in Dawn, October 4th, 2025