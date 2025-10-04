All paperwork at Civil Secretariat digitised

LAHORE: The Punjab government claims to have digitised all official paperwork at the Civil Secretariat and its various government offices, marking the end to outdated, traditional file system, promising millions of rupees in savings and acceleration of government business.

A chief secretary office spokesman said all paper documentation was now being processed digitally and every file and document would be uploaded to the new e-Filing and Office Automation System (e-FOAS).

“The physical, hard copy era is officially over; all traditional files have been collected from the Civil Secretariat and are being prepared for disposal,” the spokesman said.

He said the elimination of paper-based processes would yield substantial savings, with over 80pc of the government’s stationery budget set to be scrapped to save millions of rupees annually.

The spokesman said a key feature of the e-FOAS was its built-in alert system.

“If a file is unnecessarily held up in any office, an immediate alert will be issued directly to the chief secretary’s office, ensuring swift intervention to prevent delays and bottlenecks,” he added.

Published in Dawn, October 4th, 2025