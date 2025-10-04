Govt gets time to file reply on suspended opposition MPAs’ plea

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday granted time to the provincial government’s counsel to file a reply in petitions filed by suspended opposition members of the Punjab Assembly seeking permission to attend assembly sessions.

Justice Khalid Ishaq heard the petitions of MPAs Ijaz Shafi and Imtiaz Mahmood Sheikh, challenging their suspension from the assembly.

During the proceedings, an additional advocate general of Punjab requested time to submit a written response.

Advocate Azhar Siddique, the counsel for the petitioners, asked the court to suspend the impugned order before granting more time to the government.

At this, the law officer argued that issuing a stay order would amount to giving complete relief sought by the petitioners.

The petitioners’ counsel further argued that amendments to the Punjab Assembly Rules 1997 had effectively placed the sword of disqualification over opposition members’ heads and were being misused.

He termed the amendment a violation of fundamental rights guaranteed under various articles of the Constitution, which safeguard the independence and functioning of the legislature.

He alleged that the Punjab Assembly Speaker had adopted a dictatorial approach and suspended elected representatives for 15 sessions unconstitutionally.

The judge adjourned the hearing until Oct 13 and directed the government’s counsel to submit the reply.

Published in Dawn, October 4th, 2025