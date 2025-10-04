E-Paper | October 04, 2025

Experts for promoting tolerance, diversity to counter violent extremism in Punjab

Mansoor Malik Published October 4, 2025 Updated October 4, 2025 06:05am

LAHORE: Violent extremism in Punjab is a deep-rooted socio-cultural challenge that cannot be addressed by security measures alone, but also requires a sustainable response guided by knowledge, compassion and shared human and Islamic values of peace, tolerance and respect for diversity.

This was a consensus at ‘Policy Dialogue on Countering Violent Extremism in Punjab: Prospects and Challenges,’ organised by the Punjab home department and Centre of South Asian Studies, Punjab University, at Governor House here on Friday.

The dialogue was organised in the backdrop of the recently enacted Punjab Centre of Excellence on Countering Violent Extremism Act 2025. The Act establishes the institutional and legal framework to counter violent extremism through research, policy formulation, community engagement, training and evidence-based interventions.

Speaking on the occasion, Home Secretary Dr Ahmad Javed Qazi said the centre of excellence would not be a run-of-the-mill government office, but work as a research-based organisation. He stressed the need to change the culture of violence into a culture of tolerance.

Explaining the policy dialogue declaration, Dr Qazi said it sought concrete steps for a peaceful, inclusive, and resilient Punjab. It reaffirmed that combating violent extremism required unity of purpose across government institutions, civil society, religious leadership, youth and communities.

“The declaration is inspired by the principles of the Constitution of Pakistan and the teachings of the Holy Quran that emphasise justice, compassion and the sanctity of human life,” he said.

He said the future strategies emerging from the dialogue would focus on five interconnected priority areas -- youth skill development, rehabilitation and de-radicalisation, interfaith and sectarian harmony, community engagement and whole-of-society approach, research, policy and evidence-based action and monitoring, evaluation and sustainability.

Punjab Additional IG Shahzada Sultan said violent extremism could not be brushed off with violence but with reason, engagement and dialogue.

Stressing social justice, freedom of speech and political rights, Mr Sultan called on all concerned to shun self-righteousness and listen to people having divergent views with tolerance and reason.

He explained that the violent extremism was different from terrorism, adding that extremist behavior had penetrated deep into society and all its segments, including government servants, teachers, politicians and even parents were instrumental in spreading it. “Violent extremism erupts when people, on the basis of religion, culture and ethnicity, take extreme positions to achieve their goals,” he asserted.

Former law minister Advocate Ahmer Bilal Soofi said countering extremist views was a long-term challenge.

He said people usually take extreme positions while having religious narratives in the back of their minds. Such elements make violence part of their religious narratives and inflict it upon people around them and even groups, sects and countries.

“Where religious narrative dominates foreign policy, extremism and violence increase,” he said and added that extremist views become counter-productive.

Council of Islamic Ideology chairman Dr Raghib Naeemi, Punjab auqaf department secretary Dr Tahir Raza Bukhari, Punjab University Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood and others also spoke on the occasion.

Published in Dawn, October 4th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Exports crisis
04 Oct, 2025

Exports crisis

PAKISTAN’S textile exports are no longer flailing; they are collapsing in plain sight. The inevitable fallout of...
AJK disorder
04 Oct, 2025

AJK disorder

FOR the past several days, Azad Kashmir has witnessed deadly protests, as life in the region remains paralysed. At...
State of injustice
04 Oct, 2025

State of injustice

THE state has faltered on its promise of ensuring justice for the victims of the Jaranwala incident of 2023, when...
Attacking the press
Updated 03 Oct, 2025

Attacking the press

The need for independent journalism, fiercely defended by its practitioners, has never been greater.
Deadly numbers
03 Oct, 2025

Deadly numbers

THE statistics related to the frequency of militant attacks in Pakistan released by two local think tanks are cause...
Hope intercepted
03 Oct, 2025

Hope intercepted

THE interception of the Global Sumud Flotilla by Israel in international waters off Gaza has turned into a ...