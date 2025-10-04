Experts for promoting tolerance, diversity to counter violent extremism in Punjab

LAHORE: Violent extremism in Punjab is a deep-rooted socio-cultural challenge that cannot be addressed by security measures alone, but also requires a sustainable response guided by knowledge, compassion and shared human and Islamic values of peace, tolerance and respect for diversity.

This was a consensus at ‘Policy Dialogue on Countering Violent Extremism in Punjab: Prospects and Challenges,’ organised by the Punjab home department and Centre of South Asian Studies, Punjab University, at Governor House here on Friday.

The dialogue was organised in the backdrop of the recently enacted Punjab Centre of Excellence on Countering Violent Extremism Act 2025. The Act establishes the institutional and legal framework to counter violent extremism through research, policy formulation, community engagement, training and evidence-based interventions.

Speaking on the occasion, Home Secretary Dr Ahmad Javed Qazi said the centre of excellence would not be a run-of-the-mill government office, but work as a research-based organisation. He stressed the need to change the culture of violence into a culture of tolerance.

Explaining the policy dialogue declaration, Dr Qazi said it sought concrete steps for a peaceful, inclusive, and resilient Punjab. It reaffirmed that combating violent extremism required unity of purpose across government institutions, civil society, religious leadership, youth and communities.

“The declaration is inspired by the principles of the Constitution of Pakistan and the teachings of the Holy Quran that emphasise justice, compassion and the sanctity of human life,” he said.

He said the future strategies emerging from the dialogue would focus on five interconnected priority areas -- youth skill development, rehabilitation and de-radicalisation, interfaith and sectarian harmony, community engagement and whole-of-society approach, research, policy and evidence-based action and monitoring, evaluation and sustainability.

Punjab Additional IG Shahzada Sultan said violent extremism could not be brushed off with violence but with reason, engagement and dialogue.

Stressing social justice, freedom of speech and political rights, Mr Sultan called on all concerned to shun self-righteousness and listen to people having divergent views with tolerance and reason.

He explained that the violent extremism was different from terrorism, adding that extremist behavior had penetrated deep into society and all its segments, including government servants, teachers, politicians and even parents were instrumental in spreading it. “Violent extremism erupts when people, on the basis of religion, culture and ethnicity, take extreme positions to achieve their goals,” he asserted.

Former law minister Advocate Ahmer Bilal Soofi said countering extremist views was a long-term challenge.

He said people usually take extreme positions while having religious narratives in the back of their minds. Such elements make violence part of their religious narratives and inflict it upon people around them and even groups, sects and countries.

“Where religious narrative dominates foreign policy, extremism and violence increase,” he said and added that extremist views become counter-productive.

Council of Islamic Ideology chairman Dr Raghib Naeemi, Punjab auqaf department secretary Dr Tahir Raza Bukhari, Punjab University Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood and others also spoke on the occasion.

Published in Dawn, October 4th, 2025