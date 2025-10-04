Property issue Man throws acid on mother-in-law, sister-in-law

BAHAWALPUR: A man, along with his accomplice, allegedly threw acid on his mother-in-law and a sister-in-law when they were asleep in their house at Naiwala village in the limits of Makhdum Rashid police station near Multan on Thursday night.

According to the police, Nasreen Bibi and her daughter Chandni Bibi were asleep when her son-in-law Ali Raza and his accomplice Nasir sneaked into their house. They threw acid on the sleeping women and fled away.

Both mother and daughter suffered serious burns and were shifted to the burns unit of the Nishtar Hospital, Multan. About the motive behind the acid attack, the police say that Ali Raza allegedly wanted to grab a three-marla property owned by his mother-in-law.

The Makhdum Rashid police registered a case on the complaint of one Muhammad Misri, a relative of Nasreen Bibi.

Police claimed that the suspect had been arrested while his accomplice was still at large.

Police sources say that the Punjab chief minister has sought a report from the Multan regional police officer (RPO) on the acid attack.

SENTENCED: The courts in Vehari and Multan handed down sentences to two drug traffickers in separate cases on Friday.

Announcing the first verdict, Vehari District and Sessions Judge (AD&SJ) Sardar Muhammad Iqbal Dogar awarded a 20-year jail term, along with a Rs0.8 million fine to a drug trafficker, Allah Rakha (19) alias Sami Raja.

According to the prosecution, the Vehari police had arrested the convict last year, after recovering a large quantity of narcotics from his possession.

In the second judgement, Multan AD&SJ sentenced drug trafficker Azimullah to a 14-year term, with a Rs0.4m fine.

The prosecution says that Jalilabad police in Multan had recovered 1800 grams of charas from the convict during the current year.

ARRESTED: Thingi police in Vehari district claimed to have arrested two alleged drug traffickers, Sajid and Naveed Ismail, after recovering 1,580 grams and 1,480 grams of charas, respectively, from them.

BEGGARS HELD: Teams from Cantonment, Shah Shammas, Rukn-e-Alam and other police stations claimed to have arrested eight beggars, including two women.

PROTEST: Bahawalpur Union of Journalists ( BhUJ), on the call of the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ), on Friday staged a protest demonstration outside the local press club against the police torture of journalists and photographers at the National Press Club, Islamabad. The office-bearers and members of BhUJ staged a demonstration led by president Amin Abbasi and raised slogans against Islamabad police, demanding action against those responsible for the attack inside the press club.

Published in Dawn, October 4th, 2025