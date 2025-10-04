Mother turns out to be killer of her two minor daughters

TOBA TEK SINGH: A woman turned out to be the killer of her two minor daughters, who mysteriously died in their house in Rajana Chak 289-GB on Aug 14.

Police spokesperson told the media on Friday that the police took Yasmin Kausar, the mother of the deceased children, into custody for questioning after she changed her statement multiple times.

He claimed that she confessed to strangling both Aimen (6) and Dua (4) to death after a quarrel with her husband, Muhammad Rafiq.

ARRESTED: An Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) team arrested a Toba Tek Singh DHQ Hospital clerk for corruption on Friday.

An ACE official claimed that accused Haroon Arshad was involved in misappropriation of millions of rupees of hospital funds. The official said that a case had been registered against him after he was found guilty in an inquiry.

BISP CAMPS: The Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) has established 14 camps across the Jhang district for disbursement to over 192,000 beneficiaries in the flood affected areas during the current quarter after receiving several complaints for the last quarter.

Women beneficiaries told the media that during the previous quarter, persistent complaints of unlawful deductions were reported which were later confirmed during an inquiry by senior officials.

Several inspection reports by the BISP’s own monitoring teams cited complaints of halting payments to beneficiary women -- often under excuses such as system delays, incomplete data, or unreadable thumb impressions. However, the beneficiaries claimed that no action was taken against the involved agents or retailers.

Meanwhile, Jhang BISP deputy director claimed that in response to the past complaints, a robust monitoring system had been introduced at all 14 sites in the district. The deputy director said that payments would be made to women beneficiaries in a respectful and transparent manner and strict action would be taken in case of any malpractice.

ROOF COLLAPSE: Four persons of a family were critically injured when the roof of a dilapidated house caved in on Friday in the Mazhar Town locality on Dijkot Road of Faisalabad.

Locals and Rescue 1122 officials removed heavy debris and rescued the family. The injured had been shifted to the Allied Hospital and were identified as Nabila Sajjad (27), Raheela Akbar (13), her sister Zara Fatima (7) and brother Bilal Akbar (2).

Meanwhile, an oil tanker ran over a motorcycle on Samundri Road at Faisalabad near the Novelty overhead bridge. As a result, one Raees Ahmad (45) died instantly, while his pillion Muhammad Nasir (56) was seriously wounded and shifted to the Allied Hospital.

RESEARCH COLLABORATION: The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) and Pak-Belgium Agri (PBA) Ltd have signed an MoU on Friday to enhance cooperation in research and development initiatives, resource exchanges, information transfer and student training.

As per the MoU, the areas of research includes value addition in agricultural products and agri-tech solutions; value addition in energy products, mechanisation and precision agriculture and mitigation strategies against climate change.

The MoU was signed by UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zulfiqar Ali and PBA Director Alain Linard.

According to the MoU, both institutions would join hands in research collaboration in areas of mutual interest.

They would also cooperate in exchange of students, scientific information, patent filing, academic materials and publications etc. Both parties would engage students in collaborative projects, provide internship opportunities. It was agreed upon to cooperate on international seminars, workshops, conferences, educational programmes and other academia and research activities.

UAF Punjab Bio-Energy Institute In-Charge Dr Muhammad Rizwan Tabassum and PBA Technical Support & Marketing Manager Ahsan Abdullah as well as the focal persons, External Linkages Director Dr Muhammad Tehseen Azhar and CEO Tariq Rasheed also attended the ceremony.

