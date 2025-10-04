E-Paper | October 04, 2025

Youth injured in attack by rivals

Our Correspondent Published October 4, 2025 Updated October 4, 2025 06:05am

OKARA: A young man was severely injured allegedly by his rivals on Friday.

According to the FIR, Maqsood Sajid along with his friend Fahad from village 20/2L were on their way to purchase some medicines when five suspects allegedly kidnapped Maqsood at gunpoint. The men took him towards the Katcha Road area and tortured him with clubs. The men escaped when villagers reached the scene.

Police reached the scene after a call to the emergency helpline, while the victim was taken to the Renala THQ Hospital.

On the complaint of victim’s uncle Muhammad Khalida, the Renala City police registered a case against Taimoor, Manzoor, Shan and Usman along with an unidentified suspect.

ACCIDENT: An unidentified motorcyclist was killed after he was hit by a truck near Dhoota Pul some 18kms away from the city on the Okara-Faisalabad Road.

Rescue 1122 informed the area police and shifted the body to the Okara DHQ Hospital.

ENCOUNTER: The Crime Control Department (CCD) claimed to have nabbed a gunman in injured condition, while two of his accomplices managed to escape after an alleged encounter at the Okara-Akbar Road.

The injured suspect was identified as Muhammad Imran, a resident of village 25/GD. Police claimed the suspect was involved in 76 cases of theft and snatching motorcycles from across the district.

Published in Dawn, October 4th, 2025

