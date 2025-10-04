Man arrested for murdering wife

BAHAWALNAGAR: The Saddar police claimed on Friday to have arrested a man on charges of strangling his wife to death and setting her body on fire.

The FIR, registered with the Saddar police, said that Sajid Rafiq of Tuba Qalandar Shah village contracted a love marriage with Nasreen of Mauza Kukari about nine years ago and the couple had a seven-year old daughter.

This was Sajid’s second marriage, due to which his family did not like Nasreen and the couple often quarrelled because of this.

It claimed that on the Thursday night, Sajid allegedly strangled his wife to death, sprinkled kerosene on her and set the body on fire.

Police spokesperson said the suspect had been arrested and the investigation was ongoing.

Police sources, however, told Dawn that the accused man had confessed to killing his wife in the name of honour during the investigation.

They claimed that Sajid suspected that his wife was having an affair with a young man from her village.

ARRESTED: Faqirwali police claimed to have arrested an addict for allegedly critically injuring his wife with an axe after she refused to sell household items here on Thursday.

The FIR registered with the Faqirwali police said Muhammad Imran of Chak 108/ 6R married Rukhsana about 12 years ago and the couple had four children. It said Imran was addicted to drugs (ice) and used to thrash his wife over household expenses.

It alleged that Imran would often sell household items for addiction, and if his wife resisted, Imran tortured her.

On Thursday, when Imran’s wife stopped him from selling household items, he attacked her with an axe, seriously injuring her.

Police said Rukhsana had been shifted from the THQ Haroonabad to the Bahawal Victoria Hospital in Bahawalpur due to her critical condition.

Published in Dawn, October 4th, 2025