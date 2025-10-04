200 athletes take part in HED championships

SAHIWAL: The second two-day Punjab Higher Education Department (HED) Athletic Championship-2025 kicked off at the Oval Ground of the Government Graduate College, Sahiwal, on Friday with over 200 athletes representing nine divisional headquarters participating in the events.

The championship was inaugurated by Commissioner Dr Asif Tufail, DPI (Colleges) Dr Syed Ansar Azhar, Principal Dr Mumtaz Ahmed, and Director Colleges Syada Andleeb in the presence of the athletes, 22 officials and hundreds of students.

Players carried Pakistan’s flag and their respective institutions during the athletic march in the morning.

The final prize and medal distribution ceremony is scheduled to be held today at the same venue. Originally slated for the last week of September, the event was rescheduled to October 3-4 due to HED’s prior commitments with the Chief Minister’s laptop distribution ceremony.

Speaking to Dawn, Dr Mumtaz said that male and female athletes belonging to the BS four-year programmes were competing in a range of track and field events including the 100m, 200m, 400m, 800m races, high jump, shot put, javelin throw, discus throw, and the 100m relay race.

Sahiwal Division Team Manager Sadia Alvi said that the championship had sparked enthusiasm among the female athletes and had motivated them to compete at the provincial level. She emphasised the need for institutional frameworks to nurture the athletic talent at both the college and the school levels. She said, “The time has come for the HED to adopt a structured approach to sports development, managing operational and financial constraints.”

Another team manager said that there was a need for hiring high quality professional coaches at the college level. The manager said that even a physical education professor at every college under the guidance of a director of sports would not be able to produce high quality athletes. The manager suggested that HED should make arrangements for professional coaching of boys and girls at least at the divisional level.

Many female athletes told Dawn that they faced difficulties due to the harsh weather. They suggested that the games should be organised in December or January, making it easy for their mobility.

encounter: A suspect was killed and three of his accomplices managed to flee during an alleged encounter with a Crime Control Department (CCD) team near 80/5-R village in the wee hours of Friday.

According to CCD Inspector Muhammad Ashraf, he, along with his team, was going to arrest some absconders early on Friday when their car was intercepted by another on Kacha Paka Road near 80/5-R village, Noor Shah.

He says that on seeing the police, the four suspects, occupying the car, took shelter in the fodder fields by the roadside and opened fire on the police team, which retaliated, ensuing crossfire between the two sides, continuing for around 20 minutes.

After the firing stopped, the police found a critically injured suspect, later identified as Javed, a resident of Okara, lying in the fields.

The CCD men shifted the injured suspect to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. Police claimed to have recovered a 30-bore pistol and cash from the suspect. The police say that the rest of the suspects managed to escape, leaving their car on the road.

The CCD sources say all the suspects were wanted in several cases.

The CCD police registered a case (FIR No 51/25) against the three fleeing suspects under sections 302, 324, 353, 186, 34 and the Punjab Arms Amendments Ordinance 2015, on the complaint of Inspector Ashraf.

DIES: A man, who had suffered third-degree burns while saving his daughter trapped in a fire caused by a leaking LPG cylinder in the kitchen around a week ago, succumbed to his burns at the Jinnah Hospital, Lahore, on Friday.

According to locals, the young daughter of Haji Muhammad Afzal, a commission agent and resident of 89/6-R village, was cooking when an LPG cylinder exploded, with fire engulfing the kitchen.

Eyewitnesses say that Afzal rushed into the flames and managed to push his daughter out of the kitchen. However, while rescuing his daughter, Afzal suffered critical burns and was rushed to the Sahiwal Teaching Hospital by a Rescue 1122 team.

Later, because of his critical condition, the STH doctors referred him to the burns unit of Jinnah Hospital, Lahore, where he expired on Friday.

Published in Dawn, October 4th, 2025